Bella Thorne strikes a pose in head-to-toe green. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Bella Thorne treated her fans to another bikini photo as she added to her extensive collection of swimwear shots.

The latest shot appeared on Bella’s Instagram Stories for the enjoyment of her 25.3 million Instagram followers.

Although fans couldn’t publicly comment on the post, they could send their favorite actress a reply.

Bella arched her back in the two-piece bikini as she showed her killer physique.

The olive bikini had an iridescent twist with gold rings operating in the place of straps.

Bella rocked matching bottoms in the same beautiful shade of green. The bikini bottoms featured gold circular fasteners that kept the swimsuit in place.

Bella Thorne’s beautiful bikini photo

Bella raised her arms in the air as she struck a pose and looked into the darkness. She wore heavy eye makeup, with beautiful winged eyeliner adding to the vibe.

The backdrop was black, with only the illuminated pool visible in the gorgeous picture. The dark background made it more apparent that Bella was the star of the shot as she worked her angles in a green bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The always-accessorized actress lived up to her reputation with rings on multiple fingers, numerous bracelets, and lengthy acrylics.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

The Shake It Up actress sported an embellished green shawl which she paired with the bikini to create a mystical look. The see-through shawl also featured a hood, which Bella placed on her head. Bella’s long red locks cascaded from the garment and past her shoulders in the beautiful shot.

Bella tagged one of her businesses, Content X Studios, a social media management company that she began to help social media users generate profit from content.

The company has been quite successful and contributed to the actress landing on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. The Disney Channel alum released another venture, Thorne Dynasty, on her 25th birthday two weeks ago.

Bella Thorne’s multiple businesses

Bella launched the businesses in addition to her successful career. She became a household name on the Disney Channel, where she starred on Shake It Up opposite Zendaya Coleman.

So where did Bella get her drive?

She told Forbes, “Being able to see the top of the mountain and then walking up is a lot easier than hiking a never-ending mountain that you can’t see the top of – that’s how I perceive milestones.”

She continued with her determined approach, “Every step, no matter how small, is another small step up that mountain.”

At just 25 years old, Bella has achieved so much with Forbidden Flowers, her cannabis brand, Content X, and her latest creation, Thorne Dynasty.