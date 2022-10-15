Actress Bella Thorne pictured at the PUMA x Balmain LA Launch Event held at Milk Studios. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Bella Thorne channeled Christina Aguilera as she got muddy in a skimpy bikini.

The 25-year-old actress appeared to have finished up with a session of mud racing on an off-beaten track.

Thorne, who still had her helmet on, began dancing and twerking with tight black spandex and a matching tiny bikini top.

The actress showed a stunning physique with a toned midriff along with slender arms and legs.

In the Instagram video, the person recording the video is heard saying, “she’s dirty like Christina,” referencing the pop icon’s David LaChapelle-directed music video for her 2002 hit single, Dirrty.

The viral video introduced the world to Aguilera’s more sexualized image at the time. The music video featured mud wrestling and muscle worshipping, making it a controversial step in her career that paid off.

Bella is inspired by Aguilera, writing, “Dirtyyy girl 😈” in the Instagram caption.

Bella Thorne enjoys a Dominican Republic vacation with her boyfriend Mark Emms

Bella shared a photo dump on Instagram from her holiday in the DR with her friends and new boyfriend Mark Emms.

The caption read, “Had such an amazing time with all my favorites!! From getting down in the dirt to getting down on the dance floor, I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday celebration 🥳❤️‍🔥 & thank u to my best friend for planning it @alexayarnell.”

In the last slide of the IG post, Thorne shared a video of Emms kissing her chest.

Bella was previously engaged to singer Benjamin Mascolo but they parted ways in June after three years of dating.

According to Elite Daily, Thorne confirmed the split in an Instagram Story. Thorne wrote, “I broke up with ben for my own reasons please stop asking this is a personal matter.”

Mascolo reportedly reposted the statement adding, “Please respect her space.”

The split appeared to be amicable as he then wrote his own statement wishing her the best.

Who is Mark Emms?

Mark Emms is a producer who is the founder and CEO of Emms Productions and Eastern Road Films per IMBD.

The actress was linked to Emms after the pair were pictured kissing during a vacation in Mykonos, Greece in August. His identity was unconfirmed at the time the photos were published by Daily Mail.

According to his LinkedIn, he is a successful producer working with the likes of Lionsgate, Spotify, 20th Century Fox, and Dior. He is the executive producer of Netflix documentary series, Bad Vegan.

He is also well-connected to the celebrity world having worked with clients such as Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Tony Bennett, and Dua Lipa.