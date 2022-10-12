Bella Thorne gets down and dirty in birthday bikini

Bella Thorne celebrates her birthday in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Thorne enjoyed a larger-than-life birthday celebration in a beautiful bikini, surrounded by friends.

Bella shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram account, which has 25.3 million followers.

The pictures showed Bella looking happy and celebratory in various outfits and locations.

Bella posed with her older sister Dani as the two twinned in bikinis with bright hair.

The first photo was a selfie with Dani and Bella. Both ladies smiled with their colorful locks in updos and rocked bikinis.

The Thorne sisters wore sunglasses, protecting their precious eyes from UV rays.

Bella Thorne in bikini celebrates birthday

Bella wore a brown bikini, while Dani rocked a zebra print piece.

Bella had a unique addition: A piece of jewelry from her new line, Thorne Dynasty. The gold necklace featured an alligator with a tail that wrapped around her neck, creating a gorgeous piece. She also wore sun earrings with dangling snakes on each ear. Thorne Dynasty had a release date that coincided with Bella’s birthday, which meant fans could wear similar pieces of jewelry to those worn by the Shake It Up alum.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Dani wore a seashell necklace with four shells hanging from a black string.

Behind the ladies, there was a white sand beach and tropical greenery.

The second photo featured a rather dirty Bella covered in mud from an ATV ride. She wore tight pants, a bikini top, and a helmet on her head for safety.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

A swipe right showed Bella in a gorgeous green cutout dress by The Attico. Fashion fans may recognize the green zebra piece from Dua Lipa, who sported the garment during a summer concert. Her gorgeous red tresses featured bouncy curls and a hint of green for her birthday bash. She posed in front of a brightly-colored cake and smiled.

Her caption read, “Had such an amazing time with all my favorites!! From getting down in the dirt to getting down on the dance floor, I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday celebration 🥳❤️‍🔥 & thank u to my best friend for planning it @alexayarnell.”

Bella Thorne releases Thorne Dynasty

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Bella dropped her highly-anticipated jewelry line, Thorne Dynasty, on her birthday, October 8.

Pieces from Thorne Dynasty will vary in affordability, with prices ranging from $30-380.

Bella created the line with her family serving as the inspiration for the pieces.

The hand-crafted jewelry, made in Los Angeles, features 14-karat gold-plated brass, natural pearls, and crystals.

Fans can purchase pieces from the line through Bella’s site.