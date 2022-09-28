Bella Thorne enjoys cigarette in glitter bikini

Bella Thorne poses close-up. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Thorne is looking incredible as she sizzles in a silver glitter bikini while puffing away on a cigarette.

The Netflix star largely posts to her main Instagram account, but she also shares snaps to @thornedynasty, a project that is causing a buzz.

Thorne Dynasty, a yet-to-launch jewelry brand, has its own social media, one largely filled with images of body parts modeling edgy jewelry pieces, but Bella does feature on the feed.

A recent share showed the former Disney star in promo mode for her brand and going old-school glam while in swimwear.

The photo showed Bella seated amid glittery white surfaces and in a plunging and halterneck bikini covered in silver jewels.

Ditching her signature red locks, the Shake It Up actress went for a blonde slicked back look with a side parting as she posed showing off her toned figure and curves while also wearing a cream satin duster with jazzy feather sleeves.

Bella was also dripping in necklaces and bracelets, plus rings. She wore heavy red blush and dark eyeliner, although her face was partly shrouded by smoke from her cigarette. In a caption, the actress and singer told fans:

“Jewelry is one of the most common family heirlooms and when a piece is handed down it always comes with a story. So my line is made up of small capsule collections each with their own story.”

Bella Thorne set to launch jewelry brand

Bella is not the only celebrity dabbling in jewelry. Also in the business are reality stars Kristin Cavallari and Larsa Pippen. Actress Lindsay Lohan has also designed her own pieces. Bella, meanwhile, is no stranger to being an entrepreneur, having already founded her Forbidden Flowers cannabis brand.

“I wanted the brand to be an embodiment of my free spirit and personality,” she told Forbes. “That is why you see the fun, soft, glitter aesthetic. I feel this type of flirty aesthetic is something you don’t see a lot in the industry.” Receiving far more press, though, has been the star’s Content X agency, one working with influencers and social media.

Bella Thorne talks family amid new brand buzz

In a separate share posted to the Thorne Dynasty Instagram, Bella mentioned siblings Dani, Kaili, and Remy Thorne.

She wrote, “It was important for me to bring in an element of family, the brand monogram represents me and my three siblings.”

Fans should stay tuned for more.