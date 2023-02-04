Bella Thorne had an important message heading into the weekend after attending the Sundance Film Festival.

The Shake It Up actress headed to Park City to support her new film Divinity, which showed at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Thorne Dynasty founder served a few fabulous looks, including a custom Roberto Cavalli gown, which was sheer and sparkly. She also rocked a baby blue patent leather gown with matching opera gloves by Christian Siriano.

It seemed that Bella got a little playful after wearing the Christian Siriano gown, striking a pose wearing only her opera gloves.

Bella posted the outtake on Instagram, where she has amassed 25.2 million followers.

She included a silly caption, “Hold on to the ones you love 😘.”

Bella Thorne strikes a pose at Sundance Film Festival

Bella crossed her glove-adorned hand across her chest as she struck a pose, looking fierce.

Bella’s signature red tresses were sleek and straight with a center part.

The actress donned dangly silver earrings, upping the sparkle factor. Bella’s beautiful face had soft glam makeup, shimmery pink lids, lengthy lashes, and glossy lips.

Behind the actress, the textured roof of her accommodations served as the backdrop. The natural light poured in through the window, creating an ethereal vibe and illuminating the actress.

Bella knows a thing or two about working her angles and getting the perfect shot. She started a social media management company called Content X Studios, which has seen tremendous success.

Bella Thorne creates Content X Studios

Bella formed Content X with her longtime manager, Thor Bradwell. She and Thor started Content X in 2021 and hit the ground running.

The purpose of Content X was to help people make money from their content creation. Bella has a lot of experience causing a stir and making money on the internet, so the business was a natural fit.

Bella said in a statement via Deadline, “I’m excited to create Content X for this generation’s young creative forces and their social medium platforms. Content X will also specialize in identifying young writers, directors, etc. on social media to give them a platform to develop their skills, etc.”

Bella’s company has helped well-known names like Carmen Electra, Denise Richards, and Sami Sheen monetize their social media.

Bella has other ventures, like Forbidden Flowers, a cannabis company, and Thorne Dynasty, a jewelry company. She launched a podcast with her sister Dani last month, adding to her busy schedule.

It seems that everything Bella does turns to gold, and at just 25 years old, she has a bright future ahead of her.