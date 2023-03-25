Bella Thorne wore just a robe in a sizzling thirst trap photo. The actress had her long slender legs out as she posed sitting on a bathtub.

The actress and singer appeared to be getting ready for an event with a completely glam look on her face while she had metallic duckbill hair clips in her hair.

The former Disney star wore bold red lipstick and dark eyeliner as she posed seductively, gazing into the camera.

She had one leg on the side of the bathtub, her toes on the ground with the other, and held a drink in her hand.

Bella accessorized the look with several rings and gold hoop earrings. The luxurious bathroom featured marbled tiles on the floor and white tiles on the wall.

The Shake It Up star, who recently attended the Huge Boss runway show during Paris Fashion Week, wrote in the caption, “Quench That Thirst Babe 😏.”

Bella took to her Instagram Story to challenge her followers to guess what she was drinking.

“Can you guess what I’m drinking in my last post?” she continued, “Comment on the pic and get a special message from me if you’re right.”

Bella Throne asked her followers to guess what she was drinking. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella’s sensational legs are partly a result of her hard work in the gym, and she has given some insight into her workout routine over the years.

Bella Thorne’s exercise routine for killer legs

Bella often shared her workout routine in the past and how it helped her achieve her body goals and improve her general well-being.

The beauty stayed dedicated during the COVID-19 lockdown, telling Hollywood Life that her exercise routine primarily consisted of yoga, weight training, and boxing.

In an interview with Allure, she told the publication that she doesn’t partake in cardiovascular workouts.

“I never do cardio. Many people think that cardio burns off weight better than weight lifting does…but weight lifting works your muscles, getting them toned while losing fat.”

In an old video, Bella performs bodyweight exercises, including box jumps.

Aside from yoga and weightlifting, the actress also enjoys reformer pilates.

She has also given a little insight into her diet, telling Hollywood Life that her diet consisted of “rice, black beans, pasta, fruit for my smoothies, veggies, and some protein.”

Bella Thorne stuns in a cutout dress for the Roberto Cavalli fashion show

Bella has rarely shared her workout routine recently; however, she showed her gym gains in a stunning black dress at the Robert Cavalli fashion show last month.

She shared a photo dump on her Instagram page, gushing about the runway event.

She had her hair in curls as she posed in the alluring dress in the first snap of the Instagram share.

The actor and singer had impressive ab definition in the outfit and looked sensational from every angle.