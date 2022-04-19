Bella Thorne delights and shares bold photos with a daring black lacy bra

Busty Bella at Coachella. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Former Disney Star Bella Thorne loves to express herself and show her body.

The frequent Coachella attendee made her grand return and looked like she had a fantastic time. She wore a busty black lace bra that barely covered her cleavage.

Bella shed her cookie-cutter child star image and has become free, announcing she is pansexual and trying out sultry, daring looks.

Bella is engaged, but being a fiance has not slowed her sexy down. In fact, she brought her fiance along with her to join the fun.

Bella Thorne busts out of a lace bra at Coachella

Bella Thorne is living her best life at Coachella.

She shared a series of busty photos that certainly got the attention of commenters.

She looked off into the sun in the first picture. She covered her eyes from the sunlight and showed off her diamond-adorned fingers and black manicured nails. Her wrists featured sparkly diamond jewelry and watches.

Bella kissed her fiance Benjamin Mascolo in the second blurry photo as they danced under the moonlight. Bella’s next photo was jaw-dropping; she wore a black lacy bra that barely covered her chest. She rocked an icy white gold cross and a chain with a “B” for Bella.

She wrote in the caption, “Coachella bella and her faves.”

Bella posed with ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau, and Tana commented on the post, “oh hey.” The two were involved in a long feud over their mutual ex Mod Sun, but it seems that they have moved on and grown.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Another friend wrote, “Love you.”

Bella posed with makeup artist James Charles in another picture.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella’s bleached-blonde hair caught the attention of festival-goers as she sported a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag.

Bella Thorne talks about the double standard between women and men

Bella Thorne is sexy, but some people judge her for her sultry shots. Bella spoke to The Daily Beast to discuss the inequalities and judgment women often face.

The interviewer asked her about the labels she receives and what she thought about them.

Bella mused, “It’s so funny that people say that I’m ‘controversial’ when you’re exactly right—I haven’t been arrested. I’m not doing bad things.”

Bella continued that she knew the reason for people’s judgment. She said, “ Of course, I am a woman, and that definitely plays a part in it. If I post in a bikini, it’s “She’s an s**t.”

No judgment here; we love Bella’s bikini pictures.