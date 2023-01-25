Bella Thorne looked sensational in Roberto Cavalli as the beautiful actress showed how she became a muse for the Italian brand.

The Shake It Up alum was on hand for the premiere of her new film Divinity, which showed at the Sundance Film Festival.

As the star of the movie, it was only right that Bella dressed the part with sparkles galore.

The actress posted her custom look on social media, captivating her fans with her beauty and style.

She shared her ensemble on Instagram, presenting fans with a closer look at the dress and outfit for the night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Roberto Cavalli gown was certainly a show-stopper, and Bella looked exquisite.

Bella Thorne stuns at Divinity premiere at Sundance Film Festival

The gown was semi-sheer, with a wild element thanks to sparkle-adorned zebra stripes. The Cavalli dress wrapped around Bella’s neck with a bedazzled halterneck, keeping the garment in place and allowing for a sleeveless and strapless look.

There was a keyhole cutout in the bodice, which was a unique and stylish touch, making the dress even more eye-catching. The shimmering fabric and the intricate design of the gown added to the elegance and sophistication of the attire.

She paired the look with gold strappy heels and multiple rings from her jewelry line, Thorne Dynasty. The decision to accessorize with gold jewelry added to the glamour of her appearance.

Bella’s red hair had a side part and loose curls, and she donned rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, and matte lips to create a beautiful visual for her makeup.

It was an outfit sure to turn heads, with old Hollywood glamour energy paired with Bella’s Generation Z trendiness. The classic beauty was especially visible with the thigh-slit and asymmetrical train, with rose-gold feathers adding to the luxury.

Just when you thought the outfit couldn’t get any more chic, Bella added a gray faux-fur coat, which she unveiled in the final slide.

Bella also tagged Fausto Puglisi, the visionary who helped make the dress a reality.

Bella Thorne’s Thorne Dynasty jewelry

Bella has continued to show her business-savvy nature. Although the Divinity premiere was about her acting career, she also represented her latest business venture, Thorne Dynasty.

Bella released Thorne Dynasty last October with elevated smoking accessories and hand-crafted jewelry.

On the red carpet at Sundance, Bella wore the Farewell Rose Fumette Ring, which comes in silver and gold and retails for $125.

She also sported the Gilded Rope Bracelet, which also comes in silver and gold and retails for $85.

Time will tell what Bella releases next, but it promises to be trendy and chic.