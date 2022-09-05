Bella Thorne dances in a bikini and shows her manager love

Bella Thorne is living her best life and celebrating her manager as she dances in a bikini. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne continues to celebrate her manager as she shares yet another dancing montage featuring lots of bikinis and partying.

Bella recently posted from Mexico, where she enjoyed an impromptu photoshoot and wished her manager a happy birthday.

Over the weekend, Bella continued to show her manager love with a dancing clip shared on Instagram. It appears that the duo knows how to work hard and play hard as they danced to the beat and in the heat.

The montage featured the two up close and personal in various settings, including a beach and a nightclub.

The background song was BIG MAD by Ktlyn.

Bella’s caption read, ” my manager 😍😍.”

Bella Thorne is the number two earner on OnlyFans

Bella Thorne is a great client for her manager, partially because she brings in a ton of money.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Bella Thorne is among the lucky ladies making a killing on OnlyFans.

While Tyga and Rob Kardashian’s baby mama Blac Chyna is the top content creator on the platform, pulling in $20 million monthly, Bella is in second place, making $10 million a month. When Bella joined in 2020, she made $1 million on her first day.

The businesswoman has other projects in addition to her OnlyFans content.

Bella Thorne tops Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Last year, Bella made the Forbes 30 Under 30 Hollywood list along with JoJo Siwa and Nickelodeon star Miranda Cosgrove. The Forbes list celebrates young people making a lot of money in their respective spaces.

Bella gave a virtual interview with Forbes and described the challenges of being a businesswoman in multiple sectors.

She explained, “The hard part is keeping up with everything. On any given day, I could be writing a script, directing a music video, acting in a movie, and hosting recording sessions! So, sometimes I consider altering the way I work because there’s always more I could do.”

Bella also offered some words of advice for lingering self-doubt, which most people fall prey to at some point.

She shared, “Every time your brain goes there, throw it in the trash. Keep throwing it in the trash until you no longer believe it!”

Bella shared a fierce attitude of independence and capability. She revealed, “I didn’t know how to read; I learned how to read. I didn’t know how to act; I learned how to act. I didn’t know how to dance; I learned how to dance. I didn’t know how to spell; Now I’m a writer.”

Next for Bella, she appears opposite Ryan Phillippe in Saint Clare, set for a 2023 release.