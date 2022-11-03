Bella Thorne in a leather bikini pours a drink with the help of a friend. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne got a bit sacrilegious during a recent photo shoot that featured a bar, a nun, and a leather bikini.

And while that sounded like the beginning of a joke, it was just the set-up for Bella’s latest shoot.

Bella posted on her Instagram Stories in between pictures of her latest business venture, Thorne Dynasty.

Thorne Dynasty, Bella’s new jewelry line, dropped on October 8, which was also her 25th birthday. She has promoted the brand relentlessly, and her body has served as a billboard for her jewelry creations.

Eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that Bella represented her jewelry line with religious-themed accessories accompanying her nun ensemble. The Shake It Up actress, whose heavily-accessorized appearance has become a signature, didn’t disappoint with a large watch, multiple rings, and two cross pendants.

She and a scantily-clad friend made themselves at home behind a bar with shelves full of liquor behind them.

Bella Thorne rocks leather bikini behind the bar

The Disney alum wore a black leather bandeau-style bikini top with a matching miniskirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

Bella sported fingerless black lace gloves and lengthy acrylics in black and red. Her makeup was hard to see, but she sported a glossy pout with a lip tint.

Bella wore a nun headpiece with her red tresses secured underneath and her bangs falling out the front to frame her face.

She stood behind the bar while her friend, dressed in white, poured a drink. Bella raised her glass as she watched her friend in action, pouring a clear liquor into a glass cup.

The bar was also beautiful, with a gothic style featuring dark paneling and old light fixtures.

While Bella’s look was likely a Halloween costume, it wasn’t too farfetched for the actress.

Bella Thorne’s new movie, Saint Clare

As Bella fans are likely aware, her new film, Saint Clare, comes out next year.

Deadline reported that Italian director Mitzi Peirone teamed up with American Psycho writer Guinevere Turner to create the movie based on Don Roff’s novel Clare at Sixteen.

Bella stars as Clare Bleecker, a quiet Catholic college-aged girl who has a divine penchant for killing. Cruel Intentions actor Ryan Phillippe landed a role as a police officer named Officer Timmons.

Saint Clare is slated for a 2023 release by Screen Media.