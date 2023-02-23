Bella Thorne hasn’t seemed to slow down since making a name for herself in the early-to-mid-2000s with roles in everything from The Wizards of Waverly Place to Shake It Up.

While the actress has kept up with her movie and TV career, she has also proven to hold a firm grip on her fans via her social media page and dazzles whenever she attends public events, as proven by her latest share.

The stunning 25-year-old made her social media presence known this week with another incredible post after she attended the Roberto Cavalli fashion show in Italy, lending her beauty to the red carpet in a stylish black dress.

Sharing snippets of her time in Milan with her followers, Bella clearly took the event by storm despite not being one of the models on the fashion runway.

Bella wore her own version of the little black dress, making sure to bring her eclectic and ever-on-point style to the event in the attire.

Rocking her signature red locks, which she left down in wavy ringlets, Bella looked like she had been freshly ripped from the pages of a magazine spread as she posed fiercely for the flashing cameras.

Her gown deviated from the typical little black dress style as it started off on top with long sleeves and a high collar before angling sharply downward at her ribs to form a jaw-dropping cutout that started under her bust and left her obliques bare.

Bella Thorne sizzles in a cutout gown. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne sizzles in a stunning cutout dress for the Roberto Cavalli show

Giving the dress an elevated look was a dazzling, mid-torso brooch that looked to contain an array of real turquoise stones set into a circular metal design.

The skirt of her gown started at the bottom of the brooch, sweeping down across her middle and over her hips in a dramatic pattern.

The gown swept across the floor, concealing her feet, and a short black-and-white video showed that the dress was backless.

Bella clutched a bejeweled black purse in one manicured hand to finish off the incredible look.

While Bella clearly makes time for special appearances such as the Milan show, she has also proven herself to be a very savvy businesswoman with her jewelry gig.

Bella Thorne launches Thorne Dynasty jewelry

Marking her October 8 birthday in the fall with the simultaneous launch of Thorne Dynasty, Bella took her talents off the screen and into the jewelry and accessory market with her new business venture.

A look at the Thorne Dynasty website reveals that Bella came up with the idea after hearing her father talk during her upbringing that he always wanted to build a dynasty with the family name.

“My father always said he wanted a Thorne dynasty, so this is a love letter to him,” reads the About section.

The line aims to provide the populace with access to a luxurious line of earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and rings along with some smoking accessories.

Prices for the items vary, with the Forbidden Truth’s pearl necklace selling for $125 and the Dangerous Love necklace for $380. Her shop also includes earrings, with prices ranging from $32.50 to $115.