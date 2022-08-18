Bella Thorne and ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau in bikinis for drinks

Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau are exes who ended on bad terms but they recently reunited. Pic credit: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau appeared on good terms when the two exes reunited in party central, Ibiza.

The ladies were all smiles as they celebrated under the Spanish sun wearing their best bikinis.

Tana rocked a black Chanel bucket hat with a white logo and a traditional Burberry bikini top.

Tana mouthed, “I don’t know what’s going and I don’t want to know,” perhaps a reference to their unexpected reunion following an acrimonious split. Meanwhile, Bella, in a neon yellow bikini top, sipped her drink with a straw.

Tana was in Ibiza for a few days, and it was boats, bikinis, and beverages for the MTV star.

Tana posted multiple photos and videos with Bella during their short trip to the Spanish island.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChScMYUIy4h/

Her caption read, “u asked. we answered.”

Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau’s past, present, and future projects

Tana has been promoting her endeavors, including her beverage, Dizzy Wine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Bella was south of the border in Cancun where she celebrated her manager’s birthday before jetting across the ocean to reunite with her former lover, Tana. Before her short vacation, Bella was filming various projects, including Saint Claire, due out next year, and American Horror Story, which premiered earlier this month.

Tana is good at generating press for herself, as a 24-year-old influencer, she has experienced great success. The Las Vegas native had humble beginnings in Las Vegas born in an unstable household, a fact she often references on her YouTube page.

Now, Tana lives in Los Angeles, where she rubbed elbows with many famous faces, even dating some like Bella. She had a fake marriage to Disney star turned YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul, which became the focus of her MTV show, Tana Turns 21.

Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau’s complicated relationship history

Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau, and rapper Mod Sun were involved in a throuple of sorts.

Bella and Tana began dating in September 2018. Around Halloween 2018, all three were in a relationship.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bpp2AtzFL5n/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=377b6bf6-77b8-4db6-9257-969e09e831bd

Bella spoke about her relationship with the magazine Gay Times, “I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana, Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

However, Bella and Tana broke up in February 2019, and two months later, Bella and Mod split.

Tana posted a YouTube video about a song that Bella Thorne made about her.

In the video, she watched the clip with friends, including her best friend Ashly Schwan, who Tana revealed never liked Bella.

However, it appears the bad times are behind at least two members of the throuple.