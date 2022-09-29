Bella Poarch stuns in thigh-skimming leather dress to let her hair down

Bella stunned in a thigh-skimming leather dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Poarch was stunning in a short leather dress as she recently shared a new snap with fans.

The Filipino-American singer and social media personality wore a brown leather minidress to impress onlookers as she attended a runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Rocking the all-leather look, the TikTok star posed in the brown leather number, which sported long-sleeves, a wide collar, and oversized cuffs.

The outfit was decorated with black zip detailing, which contrasted with the deep brown leather and a belt section that buttoned in several places.

She paired a small matching leather bag with the look and a pair of black strappy sandals.

Her gorgeous long dark tresses were left to fall behind her as they were styled in a sleek straight style.

The social media star opted for warm tones in her makeup, which beautifully complemented her outfit’s brown.

The photo came as part of an Instagram carousel, with other photos offering a different view of her outfit and even a video clip of her time at the fashion show.

She captioned the post, “Hair’s down for @courreges 🖤.”

Bella Poarch releases her own Funko figure

Bella also recently posed in leather for her Instagram, only this time in a fabulous black bikini.

She wore the black bra and matching bottoms while holding a prop axe. A pair of black leather stockings were attached to the bottoms via some black suspenders.

The star was lucky enough to release her own Funko Pop figurine, which she showed her excitement for in the caption of the post by saying, “MY FIRST EVER FUNKO POP IS OUT NOW🖤 It’s available for a limited time at the link in my bio so make sure to grab it before it’s gone.”

She sported her signature hairstyle of two long and straight pigtails, with a few strands pulled out to frame her face beautifully.

The video clip showed Poarch entering a life-size Funko Pop box, where she slowly turned into her figurine character.

Bella releases her first EP

In addition to her own figurine, Bella recently released her first EP.

Posting to Instagram about the release, which is titled DOLLS, she wrote in the caption, “Over the past year, I’ve been working on this project which is a reflection of the everyday fight we all live.”

The singer added, “Each song reflects something different. Power, the need to fight, battling with inner demons, tapping into that main character energy, the sensitive side, and the urge to scream at the top of your lungs.”

Bella’s EP is available on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, and most major music streaming platforms.