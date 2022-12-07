Bella Poarch is showing that a dog might really be a woman’s best friend in a stunning new share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Poarch looked gorgeous in a stunning new set of photos where she pondered an age-old question with the help of a four-legged friend.

The singer and social media star took to Instagram with a four-part post for her 13.6 million followers.

The post showed Bella as she struck a pose and worked her angles in a stairwell. Bella’s share was well-received, racking up 177k likes and counting.

Bella looked beautiful in a white dress with spaghetti straps tied on each shoulder.

Bella’s white dress had a lace overlay and a satin finish with floral embroidery, adding an elegant vibe to the shot. The garment had a short hem, allowing Bella to show off her legs.

The first image showed Bella and the dog posing close to the ground at the bottom of the stairs. Bella and the dog looked up at the camera with similar expressions on their faces.

Bella Poarch stuns on stairs with a four-legged friend

Subsequent shots showed Bella and the dog striking poses on the same set of stairs.

Bella paired the white dress with black opera gloves, turning up the sophistication of the look.

Bella accessorized with a multi-color chain necklace and a ring placed over her opera gloves.

Bella sported dewy makeup, winged eyeliner, and long lashes as she gazed into the camera. Bella also donned a lot of sparkles on her face, with carefully applied highlighter on her nose and tear ducts. Meanwhile, Bella’s adorable puppy went au natural. The four-legged friend was a natural model, striking a few poses near Bella’s feet.

Bella’s long dark hair was straight and parted down the center, with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

Bella’s caption read, “A dog is a woman’s best friend.”

She also added two dog-themed emojis at the end of the caption.

Bella Poarch’s makeup routine

Bella sat down with Allure to create a fun share involving her makeup routine. The video allowed fans to see the products Bella used to achieve her gorgeous glow.

Bella used Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, mixing two shades to create the perfect color. Next, she used Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Concealer to mask any dark marks or imperfections.

Bella used a few beauty mogul favorites for her brows: Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Powder Kit and Charlotte Tilbury’s Brow Cheat Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil.

Bella turned up the sparkle with Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, also a favorite product of model Cindy Kimberly.

Bella lined her lips with Mac Lip Liner in Stripdown and filled in the color with Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Pillow Talk.

The share was enlightening for fans as it provided specific products that Bella used to create her fabulous look.