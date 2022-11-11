Bella Poarch stuns at Savage X Fenty show

Bella Poarch stuns in Savage X Fenty. Pic credit: @bellapoarch/instagram

Bella Poarch took her modeling career to the next level with her latest venture. The social media influencer graced the Savage X Fenty fashion show stage and looked amazing.

This was the second time she rocked the runway for the company, but this time, she looked better than ever.

The pop star wore a black sports bra that had mesh fabric along the bust. Over it, she wore a black mesh robe that almost reached the floor.

She wore high-waisted leggings that mimicked the style of garter belts with strategically placed cutouts. Under the leggings, she had on black high-waisted underwear and matching fishnet tights.

For her shoes, she wore vinyl open-toe shoes to complete the look.

Fans almost didn’t recognize her as she ditched her signature pigtails. She instead wore her hair down, covered in gel to create a sleek wet look.

Her makeup looked angelic as it had purple glitter eyeshadow and nude lip gloss.

While Bella looked wonderful in photos, she did have a slight mishap. She posted a video of herself taking a tumble while walking down the runway.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella Poarch explains the meaning behind Living Hell

Bella Poarch really wanted to express herself for her third single, Living Hell. When interviewed by Billboard, she explained that she wanted this song to delve into her mental health struggles.

Bella has been diagnosed with PTSD, and it’s been something that she constantly finds herself dealing with.

Being such a heavy topic for the singer, she decided to make sure that the music video depicted what she went through accurately.

She told the publication, “That music video is literally about my childhood. I grew up in a yellow bedroom — my bed, my curtains, my wall, the tiles on the floor. I really liked that color because it made me happy even if I was struggling with so many negative emotions.”

Bella Poarch is a Steve Madden brand ambassador

Bella Poarch knows how to sell Steve Madden shoes using her Instagram posts.

The brand ambassador modeled the brand’s popular knee-high boots in front of a gorgeous natural view. She paired the shoes with a black minidress that sported exposed sides.

To accessorize, she wore black fingerless gloves that went up her arms and purple glasses.

She put her long black hair in a high ponytail to show off her natural features.