Bella Poarch goes goth while on a hike. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

TikTok star Bella Poarch is best known for being the creator who had the most liked video on the social media app, when she lip syncs to the song “M to the B” by British rapper Millie B.

But she is also a singer, model, and has several fashion collaborations, even walking in Milan Fashion week last month for Boss by Hugo Boss.

Bella has been using her social media to promote her new collab with famed shoe and accessory designer Steve Madden, as a walking advertisement for her favorite looks.

Posed high atop a mountain, Bella sat on a picnic table, wearing knee-high combat boots by Steve Madden, that featured a 3.5 inch block heel and were made of vegan leather.

She also sported a black terry open seam dress which was halter-style, and Bella wore nothing underneath to show off her curves. The dress also had a sexy low back and a silver safety pin accent at the neck.

The micro mini length put all of Bella’s famous tattoos in clear view. She accessorized her black-on-black look with arm warmers and orchid-tinted shades. Her signature long black hair was pulled into a sleek top ponytail.

Bella Poarch nearly left TikTok because of harassment

In an interview last year, Bella got real about the stress of being a content creator and internet celebrity, and she opened up about the haters that come after her in the comments of her videos. It became so bad that she was considering deleting the app.

“I was reading all 10,000 comments one by one,” Bella admitted, saying that her therapist suggested that she “stop uploading altogether.”

Thankfully Bella decided that her work on social media brought her too much joy to just give up, and she is still creating videos for her 92 million followers, the third highest on TikTok.

Bella had a popular figurine made in her likeness

Sporting an outfit from her first music video, the pop culture figurine company, Funko, created a model in Bella’s likeness. The vinyl creation comes in two styles – with axe and without.

Bella was psyched to be chosen by Funko to collaborate, and announced on her social media last month that it was finally ready for fans to buy for a limited time.

She excitedly posted, “MY FIRST EVER FUNKO POP IS OUT NOW. It’s available for a limited time at the link in my bio so make sure to grab it before it’s gone.”