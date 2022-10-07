Bella Poarch shows off legs in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Bella Poarch looks incredible with long lashes and a glossy lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The social media sensation and famous TikToker Bella Poarch doesn’t seem to be stopping leaving our jaws on the floor anytime soon.

Poarch is in Paris, France right now attending numerous fashion shows at Paris Fashion Week.

She recently stunned wearing a corset lace dress and Dracula-inspired leather boots.

It is safe to say she has shown the world she is way more than just an influencer, she is a fashion icon.

In recently shared pictures, the singer left her long dark hair down in a half up half down manner, slightly curling it as well as pulling some front pieces loose to frame her face.

For her outfit, she went for a zip-up crema and white sweater. She dressed up this top with a plaid brown mini skirt and a black belt with a gold locket to snatch her waist.

Bella Poarch stuns in a zip-up sweater and mini skirt for fashion show

Poarch put on some light socks with black shoes with a thin heel and carried around a small black handbag.

Her makeup was simple yet glammed up with a sharp eyeliner and glossy lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Poarch posted a lot of pictures on her Instagram of this look, posing next to Tina Leung and Ever Anderson.

She captioned this post, “Thank you for having me @miumiu.”

Bella Poarch talks about her music and dream collaboration

The 25-year-old not only holds the third place of the most followed person on TikTok right below Charli D’Amelio, but she is also a singer who has had incredible success for someone who just entered the music industry.

Back in May 2021, she released her debut single titled Build a B*tch, and its music video. The video included appearances of other important internet personalities like Bretman Rock, Mia Khalifa, and Valkyrae.

Poarch released her EP which she titled Dolls in August of this year which includes singles like Inferno, Living Hell, and Villan. She spoke about her music with Billboard saying she’d love to collaborate with BLACKPINK who she thinks are amazing. She added, “I hung out with them and they were really sweet. Me and Rosé got our nails painted together and it was so much fun.”

Although there is nothing confirmed about if this collaboration will someday happen, it would be incredible to see the five of them joining forces.

Watch the official video for Build a B*tch by Bella Poarch on YouTube.