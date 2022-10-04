Bella Poarch shows off amazing legs in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Singer Bella Poach up close. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Bella Poarch stuns in an incredible black and white look at the Valentino Paris Fashion Week show.

She wore a chain pattern bralette top with matching short skirt that show off her physique and several tattoos.

The singer paired the look with a black and white jacket and a black clutch bag.

She rocked platform black heels, golden jewelry, and black sunglasses.

She also wore her natural makeup look and a half-up half-down hairstyle.

From her bikini photoshoots to wearing thigh-skimming looks, Bella has an incredible sense of style.

Pic credit: @bellapoarch/Instagram

Bella Poarch takes Paris Fashion Week

Bella Poarch took the fashion scene by storm with her appearances at Paris Fashion Week.

Her most recent arrival was when she attended the Coperni Spring/Summer collection show.

She showed off her look on social media with the words, “What an unforgettable night ♥️ @coperni”.

She wore a light blue buttoned-up dress shirt and a black pleather mini skirt that showed off her matching bow tattoos on the backside of her thighs.

The singer also wore knee-high black tights, black open-toed heels, and a bright red handbag.

In the video, Bella also showed her up-close video of her friend Bella Hadid’s show-stopping dress during the fashion show that was spray-painted live on the runway.

Bella Poarch’s Cosmo cover

Earlier this year, Cosmopolitan revealed that they are about to release their first ever music magazine issue. And the person who gave it a strong debut was none other than Bella Poarch.

She captioned the cover photo post by saying, “To be on the cover of Cosmo, especially the FIRST ever music issue, is something younger me could’ve only ever dreamed of. Thank you so much to the amazing @cosmopolitan team for helping turn my dream into a reality.”

She stunned on the cover shirtless, covered only by a woman-shaped red chair that mimicked her physique.

The singer did wear white gloves, a chic makeup look, and a high bun hairstyle.

Bella Poarch’s dream collaboration

The singer’s debut EP ‘Dolls’ was just released and has already gotten rave reviews.

With more music coming soon, Bella Poarch is considering collabbing with fellow pop singers on her next project.

In an interview with Billboard, she revealed that Blackpink might be the collab she works on next. She said, “They’re amazing. I hung out with them and they were really sweet. Me and Rosé got our nails painted together and it was so much fun.”