Bella Poarch poses in a leather bikini with an ax

Bella Poarch looks stunning with long diamond earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The TikToker and singer Bella Poarch has been really busy recently releasing music, and now releasing her own figurine.

In a creative video, she just let her fans know that she has a Funko figure on the way.

In this video, she is wearing a fabulous leather black top and some matching shorts.

She kept that black leather moment going a bit longer by wearing a pair of fingerless gloves, as well as rocking some thigh-high leather boots.

Her dark hair was styled in her iconic hairstyle. Two straight and long pigtails fall flawlessly on her sides, as well as some front pieces she pulled out to frame her face.

The promotional video showed Poarch entering a life-size Funko box where she slowly turned into her figurine character.

Bella Poarch releases her own Funko figurine

Said figurine also includes an ax, just like the one she was holding as she entered the box.

The singer showed her excitement for this release in the caption of this Instagram post by saying, “MY FIRST EVER FUNKO POP IS OUT NOW🖤 It’s available for a limited time at the link in my bio so make sure to grab it before it’s gone @originalfunko.”

She has now almost 14 million followers on the platform.

Bella Poarch talks about her music

The Filipino-American singer and social media personality is the person with the most liked video on TikTok, in which she lip syncs to M to the B by the rapper Millie B.

She is also not the third most followed person on the platform, just behind Khaby Lame and Charli D’Amelio.

But besides social media, she is now entering the music industry. On May 2021, she released her debut single, Build a B***ch.

Poarch now has an EP out in the world titled Dolls. Her music can be described as dark with a little touch of empowerment. Songs like Living Hell, have lyrics that showcase the singer’s dark metaphoric songwriting, similar to Melanie Martinez’s music.

The 25-year-old told NME Magazine, “I want people to feel empowered and confident when they hear my EP. It holds strong messages while sounding fun, dark, and sweet. Each song has its own unique way of saying, ‘I’m a bad b***h, so don’t mess with me.’”