Bella Poarch kicks back fully clothed in the bathtub 

Bella Poarch laid back in a bathtub fully clothed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

TikTok star Bella Poarch recently shared a photo that left everything to the imagination. On her Instagram Story, Bella kicked back fully clothed in the bathtub.

The Filipino-American singer looked pretty in pink as she lounged in the white marble tub.

She wore a bright pink blazer and a matching pink jumpsuit. Her tailored Malibu Barbie look featured a cut-out section that showed off her stomach.

The asymmetrical top was flattering and cut in a way that gave Bella’s fans a glimpse of one of the tattoos on her chest.

Bella’s makeup tones were natural, and her manicure featured a simple design of thin white lines on each nail.

The TikTok personality kicked up her white pointed-toe heels and closed her eyes in the photo. With one hand behind her head, she looked relaxed amid her recent Fashion Week appearances in Paris and Milan.

Pic credit: @bellapoarch/Instagram

Bella Poarch walked the runway for Milan Fashion Week

Bella has often showed out for events, but now she has added runway model to her list of talents. The singer walked in a show as part of Milan’s Fashion Week last weekend.

Bella showcased part of the Boss Fall 2022 collection. She posted a photo of her look on her Instagram page, captioned “BOSS Bella.”

In the image, she wore a loose black blazer and a tan, white, and black ensemble underneath.

Bella’s pants gave her a sporty chic look and had the number 24 on the side. The cuffed pants were paired with black-heeled boots for the runway show.

The TikTok celebrity has stayed busy lately. After her Milan appearance, she was seen attending a Courreges show in Paris this week.

Bella dressed to impress at the fashion show. She wore a dark brown leather mini dress. The singer paired the outfit with strappy black sandals and wore her long hair down.

Bella released her first music video and EP

Bella hasn’t only been modeling. She released her first EP, Dolls, in August of this year.

The EP includes her first single, Build a Bi***h, which was initially released in May 2021.

Bella also impressed audiences with her first music video this summer. The video was to the track Living Hell.

The TikTok celebrity also recently got a Funko Pop doll made of her.

You can stream Dolls on Spotify, YouTube, and most major streaming platforms.