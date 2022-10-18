Bella Poarch is seen looking gorgeous in a hot pink co-ord. Pic credit: @bellapoarch/Instagram

Bella Poarch was seen last night looking absolutely stunning. The Dolls singer was snapped going out to an event in a gorgeous pink outfit for her night on the town.

Monday night, the TikTok star posed on a velvet couch to show off her latest outfit. She wore a pink button-up top that cropped right at her waist. She paired the top with an asymmetric matching skirt to show off her toned legs.

To add to her 5-foot frame, she wore light pink strappy sandals that worked with her Barbie doll vibe.

For her accessories, she wore bracelets to cuff the sleeves as well as a bright pink matching handbag to complete the look.

She styled her hair in light waves with a center part opting out of the signature pigtails she’s known for on social media.

Her makeup was kept really subtle and she opted for long eyelashes, neutral eyeshadow, and matte nude lip color.

In the photo carousel she posted Monday night, she also gave fans a preview of what she looked like getting ready for her night out. She took an adorable selfie with a face mask, her hair in a shower cap, and a black crop top with matching sweatpants.

Bella Poarch stunned in Miu Miu

Bella has been having a serious fashion moment lately. The 25-year-old influencer recently attended Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show.

She was seen wearing a beige and white zip-up jacket as her top. She paired the look with one of Miu Miu’s famed plaid miniskirts. The skirt included an exposed lining and a thin belt. At the show, she added a long-line jacket that matched the skirt perfectly.

To add to her preppy look she wore a pair of thick knee-high socks with black heels. The outfit spoke for itself so she kept the accessories minimal with a mini black bag.

Bella pinned her long black hair in a half-up half-down ponytail, so fans could get a good view of her makeup. She wore a shimmery eyeshadow with a nude lip to compliment her features perfectly.

Things got violent for Bella Poarch recently

While her fashion has been amazing, Bella Poarch is also a serious artist. She has been pursuing music for a few years and recently got a chance to work with the singer, Grimes. According to her interview with E! News, things got a little emotional during the music video for her song, Doll.

“She was in character the whole time and she accidentally punched me,” she told the interview, continuing, “But honestly, that was like the best part of shooting that music video.”

However, Bella did not take the punch too personally and even made fun of it. “When could you ever tell anybody like, ‘Oh yeah, I got punched by Grimes.’ Who can say that? Me.”