Bella Hadid wows in sheer black dress for birthday party

Bella Hadid looks beautiful with curly hair, diamond rings, and a glossy lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

The beautiful Bella Hadid is one of the world’s most famous models of this modern age.

Not long ago, she was seen making history in the fashion industry by getting a dress painted on her right in the middle of a runway show, which caused a lot of sensation on social media. It was a moment that, without a doubt, will go down in history.

The model recently celebrated her 26th birthday on October 9, making her a Libra queen.

Hadid looked incredible as always by wearing a plunging sheer black lace dress that made her curves look phenomenal.

She added an edgy look with an oversized black leather jacket over the dress.

Her makeup was fierce, as well as the sharp eyeshadow she paired with a beautiful red-orange lip.

Bella Hadid poses in a plunging black dress for birthday party

For accessories, she wore a couple of silver rings that adorned her pretty manicure and a tiara that read “birthday girl.”

Her now dark hair was parted to the side and styled straight with the ends slightly curled, giving her a very sophisticated and sexy look.

Among the people that attended this party were her mother, Yolanda Hadid, her sister Gigi Hadid, and her boyfriend, Marc Kalman.

Bella Hadid talks about the hard times in her life

From the outside perspective, Bella Hadid‘s life is sunshine and rainbows. Although it might be true in some aspects, the model has confirmed several times that she has had to go through some really rough times.

If there is one thing that Hadid knows how to do, it’s being honest with her fans. In an interview with i-D, the model recounted times when she would be feeling ready down and sad, even crying while she was having her hair done. When discussing some of her struggles, she revealed, “I had to conform to other people’s versions of me. I always based who I was and the validation of who I am on other people’s opinions of me.”

Then, the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic happened, and Hadid was forced to slow down from having a very public and hectic life. Thanks to this moment when the world seemed to be ending, Hadid found herself again and what it was that really brought her joy. Even where there is a lot of bad, something good always has to come out, too, and it sounds like Hadid experimented with just that.