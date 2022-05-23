Bella Hadid tugs down skirt to show off tiny waist

Bella Hadid shows off her slim figure in recent pics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bella Hadid is a trendsetter in her own way, always offering unique fashion looks on and off the runway. It’s possible she may have just set another trend with a recent Instagram post.

The young model shared a few shots of herself with her 52.1+ million followers. The five shots show her posing in front of the mirror as she holds her hair up and out of her face.

The outfit in the mirror remains sleek and stylish despite being a totally Bella look, as it’s not something anyone would see daily.

Bella Hadid shows off slim figure in low-rise skirt

Bella wore a black skirt and matching black vest. She left the post without a caption, just letting her look speak for her.

From the images, the skirt and vest almost appear to have a velvet texture, but what’s more interesting is how low the skirt sits on the model’s waistline.

Her hips are on full display, but otherwise, the model remains relatively modest. Swiping right shows the skirt goes down to her knees as she appears to be pulling it down off of her slim figure.

The vest has a plunging neckline but still keeps the model covered as its gold buttons are buttoned all the way up. She wears no shirt under the vest, but Bella knows she doesn’t need to. She’s bringing back a revived trend for the second year in a row.

The post received over 1.5 million likes since she posted it, which isn’t unusual for the model to receive such praise. Even her promotional posts for cash earn a hefty heap of likes.

Bella Hadid opens up about sobriety

Bella Hadid is a co-founder and partner for Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic beverage brand that specializes in drinks filled with herbs, nootropics, and botanicals. The idea behind the drink is to swap out taking a bunch of vitamins for one drink or to exchange the morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine for Kin Euphorics.

For Bella, Kin Euphorics helped her cut out drinking completely.

“I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself,” Bella revealed.

Instead, she drinks Kin’s Lightwave drink, which has notes of lavender, vanilla, and passionflower. Lightwave is meant to act as a stress-relieving drink, and for Bella, it does the trick.

“I drink this when I have crippling anxiety and I can’t leave my house or when I’m not gonna drink alcohol but still want to loosen up and be able to speak to people and socialize,” Bella said. “It doesn’t put you slap on your butt, asleep for 15 hours, but it does really calm your brain, your nervous system, and those late-night thoughts. I drink it before bed and I sleep like a baby.”