Bella Hadid teases blue bra and undies for ‘date night’ on animal print bed

Bella Hadid teases Instagram followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid, having a following of 53 million plus Instagram followers, shows off her wild side on an animal print bed with a phone case to match. The five foot nine inches tall beauty is seen in a ceiling mirror.

Bella, 25, is posted in bed in a cute blue and black Victoria’s Secret bra and undies set. Her strappy black heels and black painted nails are paired with the set, showing off her fashion sense even while relaxing.

Model Hadid also posted a picture of her snack. A handful of dates in the trio of photos she posted Monday morning.

Captioned alongside the pictures are the famous words of Boxer Muhammud Ali “float like a butterfly sting like a bee.” with three tiger emojis. Tagged with the photos is Victoria’s Secret Instagram page.

With over 1,900 comments on the post, Bella gives a gorgeous death stare at her photo as she poses in the mirror. She accessorized this set with silver bangle bracelets.

Bella Hadid’s bed and date photos can be seen on her personal Instagram account. Hadid is followed by many featured celebrities such as Hailey Beiber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Ariana Grande.

Bella Hadid’s Famous Family

Bella comes from a family of models. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, is a former model from Ford Modeling Agency, while Bella’s older sister Gigi Hadid models alongside her with IMG Modeling Agency.

Hadid also has a brother that is in the modeling industry. He is known for starring in Dua Lipa’s music video featuring Madonna and Missy Elliot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella was also in music videos with artists such as The Weeknd. She can also be seen on Keeping up with the Kardashians and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Bella Hadid has won multiple models of the year awards and also broke the record for most Vogue September covers in one month in 2017.

Bella Hadid’s voice of activism

Bella has spoken out about the Supreme Court’s involvement when it comes to abortion rights and police brutality all on Instagram. In a post, she captioned “7 times. 7 times this man was shot in front of his babies.” about the Jacob Blake shooting.

Bella Hadid uses her platform to speak out against violence in the community. Bella is a known supporter of the Stop Asian Hate movement, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Palestinian & Dutch model also stands with the Free Palestine movement. In her spare time, she donates clothes and other homemade items to charities.