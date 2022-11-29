Model Bella Hadid pictured at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Supermodel Bella Hadid stuns for topless snaps as she announces new fashion collaboration.

The 26-year-old is one of the highest-paid models in the world and has graced the cover of Vogue’s international issues 27 times.

Hadid had the most noteworthy runway appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2022, in which she closed Coperni’s Spring 2023 show by showcasing a slip dress spray-painted directly on her body using Fabrican patented technology.

Aside from modeling, Hadid is the co-founder of Kin Euphorics, a nonalcoholic beverage brand, which she revealed helped her quit drinking alcohol.

Hadid shared some behind-the-scenes snaps as she wears just a miniskirt from her About You collaboration.

The fashion model wore long double dutch braids that fell to her thighs with a fringe.

In the first photo, she posed with her back turned to the camera for a beautiful snap.

She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and wrapped her long braids around her waist and shoulders for some of the photos.

The, About You collab, has over 50 items in Hadid’s unique style, featuring multi-colored blazers, pants, skirts, and other fashionable outfits. The prices are in an affordable range from $30 to $160.

Bella Hadid stuns on Chaos 69 cover

Bella shared a breathtaking photo from her cover photo for the magazine, Chaos 69.

The fashionista rocked a stunning short hairdo that accentuates her photo-ready cheekbones. She is dressed in a stylish cream-colored mini jumpsuit that featured golden adornments with a matching gold belt around the waist.

The outfit is a Chanel piece from Karl Lagerfeld archives, styled by Chaos co-founders Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall.

Hadid shouted out to the “dream team” in the caption, tagging casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro, photographer Nadia Lee Cohen, hairstylist Sam McKnight and British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench.

Hadid has posed for the publication several times and wore a stunning leather Chanel bikini in a 2020 issue.

Bella Hadid deletes Balenciaga photoshoot amid backlash

Bella appears to be distancing herself from Balenciaga following backlash from their controversial photoshoot.

The model swiftly deleted photos in which she promoted the brand but is yet to release a statement on the matter at the time of writing this report.

The luxury fashion brand has recently been under fire for its latest ad campaign, which features children posing with teddy bears that appear to be wearing bondage-inspired outfits.

According to Newsweek, the photoshoot included an excerpt from a US Supreme Court case ruling that upheld the PROTECT Act, which criminalizes advertising, promoting, presenting, or distributing child pornography.