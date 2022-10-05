Bella Hadid stuns pantless in a button-down coat to close Vivienne Westwood show

Bella Hadid looks stunning for Vivienne Westwood runway show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid looked absolutely stunning in a button-down coat while she closed down the Vivienne Westwood Spring Summer 2023 Collection Runway Show.

Supermodel and fashion icon Bella Hadid is a sight for sore eyes in a stunning all-white look for Paris Fashion Week

With a smooth slicked-back wet hairstyle and bleached eyebrows, Bella looked incredible in her unique bridal look on the runway.

The superstar was wearing a short white blazer with unique buttons and oversized shoulder pads.

Fashion designer, Andreas Kronthaler, paired the look with white boxing gloves, stiletto booties, and huge drop-down pearl earrings.

Bella took to her Instagram to show off her runway look with her 55.5 million followers, and captioned her post with many white hearts, “Closing @viviennewestwood by @ndreaskronthaler .., will forever be the most special show to me…forever yer bride.,. I love you 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍.”

Bella Hadid’s two looks on the Vivienne Westwood runway

Bella Hadid has been dominating New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week. From Miu Miu, Stella McCarthy, to wearing a spray-painted dress at the Coperni show, Bella has been a force on the runway.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For the Vivienne Westwood runway, Bella wore two stunning outfits in blue and white. Her first look of the night featured a sparkling two-piece set in a dazzling grey blue.

The outfit was worn under a long dark blue trench coat that gave the look a London touch, which is the brand’s home base.

Bella also wore royal blue and green bow tie earrings, knee-high striped blue socks, and a pair of extremely tall platform heels.

Her second look which closed out the show was the oversized pearlescent white blazer with large silver buttons outfit. The look was paired with a 90’s outlined lip, pencil-thin brows, and the standout pearl earrings.

This look also featured a decorative gold chain dropping off by the ankle.

Vivienne Westwood Runway Show by Andreas Kronthaler

Austrian Creative Director and design partner to Vivienne Westwood, Andreas Kronthaler, described this collection as something out of his dreams to HypeBeast.

A lot of pieces from the collection actually came from Kronthaler’s own wardrobe, like old T-shirts and sweaters straight from his closet.

He wanted a collection that was sustainable by using a lot of deadstock mesh but, was not looking to create a collection that fell under the typical minimalist category.

Instead, he wanted to do it the Vivienne Westwood way which is all about maximalism.

To watch the full show, visit the official Vivienne Westwood website.