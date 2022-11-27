Bella Hadid stuns in white short shorts

Bella Hadid is striking in little white shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Bella Hadid struck a pose in a little white romper.

The white romper featured thigh-skimming shorts that showed off Bella’s long, lean legs. It was made from a soft material and had gold embellishments throughout as well as a belt that wrapped around her waist.

Bella’s hair was styled short and jet black, and it fell effortlessly around her face. Her makeup was perfect, with a dark and defining contour, bright highlights, pink lips, and subtle eye makeup.

The 26-year-old model accessorized with dangling earrings. She posed by leaning her body weight into a cane, which she placed in front of her.

Bella looked into the camera with a stoic face and an unwavering gaze.

The cover girl’s overall look was fabulous and unconventional. She posted the image to Instagram on Saturday and included in her caption “dream team” alongside pink bow emojis.

Bella Hadid promotes the new Balenciaga and Adidas campaign

Bella posted a stunning photo to promote Adidas and Balenciaga. The model looked stunning as always, and it’s clear that brands such as these would dream of having her promote their products.

The model sported a bright red outfit that hung loosely from her body. The jacket featured a zip all the way to the collar and white stripes along the sleeves.

The pants also featured white stripes along the sides, and Bella stood with her feet tucked into the hems.

Bella’s dark hair was slicked back and fell behind her shoulders in a long waterfall. Her makeup was both beautiful and understated, with a light contour, light eyebrows, and subtle eye makeup.

The star posed in front of a window with tall city skyscrapers behind her.

The comment section was flooded with over 1,200 comments.

Bella Hadid posted a lovely throwback photo

Bella posted a series of throwback photos that were both stunning and nostalgic.

Bella wore a little black crop top paired with jean shorts and chunky white sneakers. She posed with Fanny Bourdette-Donon, who sported a short plaid dress.

In the first photo, Bella and Fanny gazed thoughtfully into the camera, and in the second, they broke into contagious laughter. In the last photo, the two held hands and stared into each other’s eyes.

Bella captioned her post, “very old very cute i just love her @fannybourdettedonon.”

The post earned well over 500,000 likes.