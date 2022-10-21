Bella looked amazing in a white outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bella Hadid looked amazing this week when she stepped out in an all-white outfit.

The 26-year-old model showed off her toned abs as she posed in a white crop top.

Pairing the look with white low-rise jeans, Bella wore her cozy coat off her shoulders, which she layered over the top of a denim jacket.

Her dark locks fell around her shoulders, and the star accentuated her stunning features with a subtle, brown smokey-eye look.

Bella shared the picture in a post to her 55.9 million Instagram followers, which was in collaboration with the brand Miss Sixty.

The model has been partnered with the fashion house since last year and is yet again the face of the Italian company’s SS23 collection.

Bella Hadid shines at the Golden Heart Awards

Also this week, Bella looked incredible in a glittering, golden gown as she collected an award for her advocacy towards mental health.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model — who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and her real-estate mogul ex-husband Mohamed Hadid — was a vision as she stepped onto the stage at the Golden Heart Awards in Manhattan to collect the accolade in the Michael Kors designed gown.

Bella has been incredibly open about her struggles with mental health, and in a post on social media — which also featured pictures with the designer — she thanked Michael for his help.

“My one purpose on earth , I feel, is simply to make others not feel so alone, in whatever way I can, and take the stigma away from living with mental health disabilities,” she said. “There were times I was at my lowest, and the entire world felt like it was coming down on me, and Michael was there to make sure I was okay, never once letting that loyalty go.”

“So, thank you Michael, for not only supporting our beautiful city of New York at large, but supporting the ones you love on a personal level too.”

Bella Hadid stuns for Swarovski

Busy Bella also wowed her fans when she shared some stunning photos from her recent campaign with jewelry brand, Swarovski.

The star posed in a crystal bustier, which was intricately made with tiny stars.

Wearing more star-themed jewelry around her neck, Bella also wore a huge ear cuff of the shape for the celestial shoot.

Wearing her hair scraped back, Bella added a green headband that bore resemblance to a huge Swarovski ribbon.