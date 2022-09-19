Bella Hadid stuns in skimpy bandeau top and matching miniskirt

Bella Hadid rocks the Michael Kors Runway show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid stunned in a skimpy bandeau top and matching miniskirt for the Michael Kors runway show.

Supermodel and fashion icon Bella Hadid was a sight for sore eyes in a stunning number from the Spring 2023 collection while walking the runway for Micheal Kors.

With a smooth, slicked-back spikey bun created by hairstylist Orlando Pita, Bella rocked an all-black outfit on the runway.

The superstar wore an oversized blazer with a matching bandeau top and mini skirt featuring excentric gold detailing.

Makeup artist Dick Page kept her makeup edgy with a dark smokey eye and thick black eyeliner.

This makeup look was similar to others seen on the runway this season, with punk makeup coming back into trend after years of the “clean girl” makeup aesthetic.

Her look was finished off with strappy black heels and a black leather clutch.

She took to Instagram to show off her looks and captioned her post, “@michaelkors my family”

Bella Hadid’s second look on Michael Kors runway

Bella’s second look of the night was just as dazzling as her matching resort set. Featuring a plunging neckline, her black sequined gown showed off the model’s incredibly lean body.

The stunning midi dress featured thin straps and ruching near the waist to show off her hourglass figure.

Bella’s outfit also featured strappy black heels and two thick Egyptian-style gold bracelet cuffs on both hands. This added a unique edge that pulled the look together flawlessly.

Michael Kors Spring 2023 Runway Show

The theme of the Michael Kors Spring 2023 Runway Collection was an Urban Resort.

The goal was to fuse the sleekness of the city with greenery with elements of a luxury resort to effortlessly combine urbanity and nature.

According to Harpers Bazaar, Michael Kors stated, “Urban resort to me is the best of both worlds, it’s the luxury and sleek elegance of city life with the laid-back glamour you find in the best resorts”.

To create the collection, Michael went on to say that he “uses a lot of elements that you normally find on holiday—lots of white, lots of bareness, soft caftans, bare strappy sandals—mixed with the crisp tailoring and polish you need in an urban environment.”

The show was filled with fresh greenery and a mirrored runaway, and the models were dressed in unexpected colors such as red, gold, white, and black.

Serena Williams, Anne Hathaway, and Anna Wintour were the celebrities who attended the runaway show to watch Bella Hadid on Wednesday, September 15th, in New York City.