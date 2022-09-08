Bella Hadid stuns in red fishnets for magazine photo shoot

Bella looks stunning with winged eyeliner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid looks stunning in red fishnets for a recent W Magazine photoshoot.

The beautiful model dons a dark and sexy look for her latest modeling job.

Sitting on a red velvet chair, Hadid poses wearing a pair of red latex leggings with red fishnets on top to add a little extra to the look.

She is wearing a shiny black blazer and an enormous brown fur-like coat, making her look sophisticated and mysterious.

The popular supermodel has been wearing a lot of different hairstyles in the past year. This time, her black hair seems to be cut short with straight bangs.

And to finish accessorizing this look, she is wearing a very delicate silver diamond necklace with green details, as well as a ring and some black heeled sandals.

Bella Hadid poses for The 50th Anniversary Issue of W Magazine

Hadid is one of the models that are taking part of The 50th Anniversary Issue of W Magazine.

Alongside supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Amber Valletta, and many more, this issue of the magazine is a supermodel celebration. In addition to the already established and world-renowned supermodels partaking in the issue, the photo shoot also includes models who are close to stardom and looking to make a name for themselves.

Hadid was interviewed by Jenny Comita who asked her what appealed to her about being a model. The 25-year-old responded, “Modeling was always in my stars, and I had to accept that. My mom grew up modeling, and my sister, obviously, is incredibly successful and great at her job…To be honest, it’s only been in the past year that I’ve felt confident in my craft, and that impostor syndrome started to float away a little bit.”

It is safe to say Bella Hadid is in fact always reinventing herself.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Honored 2 grace @wmag 50th anniversary cover. 50 years of Art.”

Bella Hadid leaves followers breathless with new bikini pics

Hadid is giving the perfect supermodel at the beach look no one knew they needed.

In another recent share to social media, Bella is seen wearing a tiny black bikini but paired with a soft pink silk matching vest and skirt.

Her wonderful style has evolved throughout the years and she continues to dazzles fans and followers alike. There is a reason she is sought after in the modeling industry and is quickly becoming a fashion icon, especially for the younger generations.