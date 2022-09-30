Bella Hadid stuns in plunging Balenciaga for burger run

Bella Hadid looked amazing in her revealing outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Hadid rocked a revealing Balenciaga outfit as she answered her hunger pangs with a quick burger run.

The supermodel left a fitting for the chic fashion label to visit trendy Dinand par Ferdi in Paris.

Bella’s top had slits up the side and front and was held together with straps across her chest, arms, and waist.

It was a perfect fit for her famed physique and was complemented with a figure-hugging, zipped, black leather skirt.

Bella wore her hair up under a black headband and accessorized with designer shades.

Dinand par Ferdi is a favorite celebrity haunt in the French capital, with stars including Kanye West and Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey known to dine there.

Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Bella Hadid is the world’s most beautiful woman

Bella is one of the most in-demand models on the planet and has been named the “most beautiful woman in the world” according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty which measures the symmetry of a face.

Harley Street surgeon Dr. Julian de Silva put together a list of the most perfect beauties. It saw Bella placing top with a Golden Ratio of 94.35% and beating superstar singer Beyonce into second.

The Mirror quotes Dr. Silva as saying, “Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7%, is only 0.3% away from being the perfect shape. Bella also came second behind Scarlett Johansson for the positioning of her eyes.”

He added, “Beyoncé ran her a close second, scoring the highest marks for the shape of her face (99.6%) and getting very high scores for her eyes, brow area and lips.”

Bella Hadid shows off abs

Monsters and Critics reported how Bella had showcased her incredible abs in a braless plaid matching set.

The beauty donned the outfit for a pic she shared with her 55 million Instagram followers.

In it, she posed in front of a window with hands held high, drawing open her tartan jacket and revealing her toned midriff.

We also told how she showed off her legs in a goth-style blue layered dress.

Bella sported the look as she strutted down the runway at the 2023 Burberry show for London Fashion Week.

The dress had a flowing train but was cut open at the front revealing Bella’s long tanned limbs.

The model later thanked Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, saying, “There’s a line between doing projects as work and doing them because of the love it fills you with. Because of the joy it brings to watch someone you love, be so authentically and unapologetically themselves. Riccardo I am so proud of all you do . Wherever you are, whatever you do, I will always be by your side ! When clothes are made with love and passion, nothing else matters. We love you Riccy. Thank you.”