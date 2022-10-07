Bella Hadid stuns in denim bra for Givenchy

Bella Hadid stuns in a denim bra look for a Givenchy Runway Show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid stunned in a denim set featuring a matching denim bra, a midi denim skirt, and an oversized denim shoulder bag for the Givenchy Runway Show.

The high fashion icon and supermodel made a splash this season as she dominated the runway for New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week.

From wearing a spray-painted dress for Coperni to closing out the Fendi show in an all-turquoise look, Bella has owned the runway week after week.

So, it is no surprise that she also killed the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2023 Womenswear Runway Show, even in the rain.

The show took place at the Jardin des Plantes, an outdoor botanical garden in Paris, France at 4:00 pm Central European Summer Time.

Even though the weather was not cooperating, Bella looked incredible, styled by Carine Roitfeld. She took to Instagram to share her fantastic figure with her 55.5 million followers.

Bella captioned the post thanking everyone who helped create the look, “@givenchy by @matthewmwilliams styled by @carineroitfeld Best🖤 video by @fredstauffer 🖤”

Bella Hadid’s all-denim look

Bella stepped onto the Givenchy runway wearing a tiny denim bra and a low-rise jean skirt that perfectly showed off her fabulous figure.

Her denim bra top had unique side cutouts and crisscrossing straps buckled across the front with shiny silver hardware.

The top matched perfectly with her low-rise midi skirt that showed off her fantastic abs and included front pockets that she tucked her hands into as she walked the runway.

Bella’s look also featured an oversized matching shoulder bag in the same unique dark wash denim with lighter spots of wear and distress.

The supermodel also wore black lace-up boots, which sported a pointed toe and a low heel.

For her makeup, she wore a natural glam with a bleached eyebrow that complimented her long, dark, slicked-back brunette locks.

Givenchy Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

According to the official Givenchy website, the brand’s artistic director and fashion designer, Matthew M. Williams, was looking to fuse Parisian chic and Californian cool.

Matthew was quoted saying that, “In creating the collection, I wanted each silhouette to embody the exchange between traditionally French and American ways of dressing in the urban environment.”

This culture exchange on the runway meant combining elements from both cultures. That is why the runway was full of streetwear and American denim mixed with sophisticated Parisian kitten heels and ruffles.

To watch the entire show and learn more about the inspiration behind this collection, visit the official Givenchy website.