Bella Hadid stuns in a sheer black minidress and thigh-high boots 

Bella Hadid rocks a sheer dress and thigh-high boots for fashion week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Bella Hadid was absent from the runways last fashion week but is making up for her absence this fashion week. The model’s presence is noticeable this fashion season, as is her big sister Gigi’s.

Bella started at New York Fashion Week with sister Gigi at Michael Kors. The two then headed to Milan Fashion Week, where they walked at Versace’s Fall 2022 show – the sisters represented Versace in a Spring 2022 campaign.

Now, the models are at Paris Fashion Week for French designer Coperni as the season winds down.

Bella sported some trendy looks from the Coperni Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Bella Hadid rocks Paris Fashion Week in sheer dress and thigh highs

Bella walked for Coperni Paris, a French fashion house that she and her sister Gigi represent. Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, former Balenciaga and Chanel designers, head the Parisian fashion line.

While big sister Gigi rocked a pink midi dress with rose-style knots, Bella wore a more edgy outfit that was sheer, black, and sparkly.

Bella rocked thigh-high, patent leather boots and a sheer, black, halter-neck dress for one look at the show.

Bella posed against school lockers in the second picture, which were part of the runway. She wore thigh-high socks with built-in shoes and a black, buttoned hood for the second look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella took a picture as assistants lint-rolled her outfit in the third black-and-white picture. Bella held hands with fellow model Mica Argañaraz in the fourth as both models showed off their black sheer dresses.

The last video was a slow-motion version of Bella as she walked down the runway in a thigh-high, couture look.

Bella wrote for the caption, “You and These looks are heaven . Love to you.” She added some school books and paper clips emojis for the school-inspired show.

Designer Marc Jacobs showed some love in the comments with three red heart emojis.

Pic credit: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella and Gigi Hadid do Versace

Bella and Gigi Hadid represent Versace in more ways than one. The two model siblings did a jaw-dropping Adam and Eve-inspired shoot for Versace Spring 2022. Donatella Versace teamed up with legendary photography team Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott to create the looks. The Hadid sisters were completely nude and strategically covered with hair and Versace purses.

They also walked Milan Fashion Week and represented the label. The Versace RTW 2022 Show featured latex and leather, two emerging trends this year.

Bella and Gigi bleached their eyebrows for the edgy show; Emily Ratajkowski and Julia Fox also walked the show.

Paris Fashion Week ends on March 8, 2022.