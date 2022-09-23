Bella Hadid stuns in a red bomber jacket. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/Image Press Agency

Bella Hadid stunned in a red bomber jacket as she posed for the camera in front of an eccentric art exhibition.

Supermodel and fashion icon Bella looked adorable with her brunette locks styled in braided pigtails, oval glasses, an oversized red vintage bomber jacket from Nike, a long suede midi skirt, and square-toed boots.

Bella always looks incredible, but her laid-back look is a refreshing change of pace.

She took to Instagram to show off her fantastic outfit and moments from the night she attended the opening of the Erik Brunetti Oval Parody Art Exhibition.

In her Instagram post, Bella poses in front of an art installation based on the Ford logo, with her hands on her skirt.

In the next slide, she is filming a man wearing a ski mask and devil horns as he plays the saxophone.

The star continued to take pictures and videos of her evening to share on her Instagram, showing off the exhibit to her 54.9 million Instagram followers.

Bella attends the Oval Parody art installation in Milan

Oval Parody is a solo exhibition that opened on Thursday, September 22, curated by Kaleidoscope and the creative Erik Burnetti.

Erik is an American artist, designer, and founder of the cult Los Angeles brand FUCT.

According to their website, this exhibition features a new body of work inspired by FUCT’s now defunct parody of the Ford logo.

The exhibition also comes in tandem with a commissioned billboard featured in the courtyard of Spazio Maiocchi with a capsule collection created by FUCT and Slam Jam.

The streetwear-inspired art installation opened on September 22 and will run until October 7 at the Spazio Maiocchi, an art gallery in Milan, Italy.

Bella runs into a friend while in Milan

Bella seemed to have a great time at the gallery as she reposted a picture on her Instagram Story with Taqwa Bintali.

Taqwa is the creative director and fashion consultant for french creative studio JDID. The studio works with brands like Adidas to curate unique creative content.

In the story, Taqwa is pictured wearing an oversized brown bomber jacket, a long emerald green midiskirt, and fabulous dangly earrings.

Bella and Taqwa are smiling in the photo which she captioned on her Story “look who I bumped into <33”

Bella Hadid runs into her friend Taqwa Bintali. Pic credit @bellahadid/ Instagram

Bella was quick to repost the Story on her Instagram with the caption “my sister ❤️”

This art exhibition opened during Milan fashion week, where Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid is set to walk the runway.

It has not been confirmed if Bella will be modeling.