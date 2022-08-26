Bella Hadid sparkles in rhinestone bikini Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid sparkles in a rhinestone bikini to show off keyboard skills while backstage at rapper Offset’s music video for his song Code.

Supermodel and fashion icon Bella Hadid is a sight for sore eyes in a matching rhinestone bikini from Balenciaga.

With a smooth slicked-back ponytail and a sparkly Balenciaga necklace, the younger Hadid sister looks incredible while typing on her computer keyboard.

The bikini featured in the social media post is the Minimal Bikini Set from Balenciaga which features shiny black spandex with rhinestones.

This embellished bikini set is available on their website for $1,590.

She is also wearing a Balenciaga BB 2.0 Necklace made of silver brass and rhinestones. The necklace is also available for more than the bikini at $2,150 on their site.

This Instagram post by Bella is a sneak peek into the backstage while she filmed a new music video for rapper Offset and Moneybagg Yo.

Bella Hadid stars in new music video with Offset

To build hype around the music video for the song Code by Offset and Moneybagg Yo, Bella took to her Instagram to drop some more behind-the-scenes footage.

In her post, she is posing for the video wearing matching rhinestone boots, fabulous long black gloves, and chunky silver jewelry on top.

For the music video, the model finished off the look with a neon yellow Teddy Sleeve Jacket.

While flipping through her carousel, the supermodel is wearing another outfit, which is also the same brand. This outfit features a black catsuit, a chunky necklace, and big black sunglasses.

In the video, Bella is wearing two entire Balenciaga outfits, which is only fitting considering she is starring in their 2022 fall campaign.

Bella Hadid stars in Balenciaga’s 2022 fall campaign

It’s no secret that celebrities love Balenciaga. So with love from the most iconic stars like Kim Kardashian, it makes sense that the designer brand was looking for a huge name to model their clothes.

Bella Hadid is one of the most influential supermodels on the planet. Her sophisticated yet grungy style is perfect for the over-the-top designer’s 2022 fall campaign.

Although she has modeled for huge brands like Victoria’s Secret, Versace, and Savage Fenty, this seems like a massive step in her career.

Early this year, she posted about a fabulous Balecgia Couture dress she wore down the runway. She captioned the post with, “I Love You Demna. Thank you 🖤 ” shouting out the brand’s Georgian fashion designer and Creative Director.