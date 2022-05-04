Bella Hadid shows skin in lace corset and leather tights

Bella Hadid stuns in leather and lace. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bella Hadid understood the 2022 Met Gala assignment as she attended the event dressed head-to-toe in lace, leather, and pearls.

The model rocked Burberry for the Met Gala, and she was the picture of extravagance and beauty. She wore a custom-made leather bustier that showed off a peek of cleavage. Underneath the leather bustier, she sported lace tights and a lace sarong.

Bella seemed to have a fun night and shared pictures with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Ciara.

Bella Hadid stuns in leather and lace

Fresh from her sister Gigi Hadid’s birthday, Bella celebrated the Met Gala with friends and familiar faces. The model wore leather and lace in a modern twist on gilded glamour.

Bella channeled gothic glam in a leather corset by Burberry. The sides of the leather corset were fashioned with safety pins, giving the outfit an edgier appearance. Bella wore lace stockings underneath the corset and a lace sarong around her waist.

Bella completed the look with a strand of pearls around her black, lace-covered ankle.

Bella’s hair was in a half up/half down updo with loose curls and a few braids. Her makeup was very light, with just a bit of pink blush against her pale skin.

She showed love to Burberry designer Riccardo Tisci in the caption.

She wrote in the caption, “Thank God for every person in these photos. I am grateful and adore every one of you. Riccardo – I love You amore. 🖤 @burberry@riccardotisci17.”

Bella Hadid talks about plastic surgery

Plastic surgery rumors have plagued Bella Hadid since her dramatic modeling transformation began.

The model had a nose job but admitted that she wished she kept the nose of her ancestors.

As for Bella’s snatched and sculpted face? She said she never had fillers but used the oldest trick in the book.

She told Vogue, “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

She shared her secret, “Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

Bella continued that she suffered from self-doubt and felt misunderstood. She explained, “I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Bella’s beauty tricks are working as she is one of the hottest models in the game.