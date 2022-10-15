Bella looked amazing in the knitted co-ord. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bella Hadid looked amazing this week as she showcased her incredible body.

In a post shared to her Instagram, the 26-year-old model shined in striped knitted co-ord. Bella lifted up her jumper in order to show off her toned abs.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she donned a pair of thin, silver hoop earrings and wore black boots with knee-high white socks.

Her thin, faded eyebrows matched up to the current noughties trend perfectly. Bella also wore a long black wig that trailed all the way to the floor.

The pictures were taken as part of Bella’s collaboration with the fashion brand, About You.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the collection with her 55.8 million followers, Bella wrote, This set ? Come onnn @aboutyou.“

She then continued by saying, “Designed by me , thinking about You💖 Couldn’t have done it without these beautiful humans To make all the visions come to life 💖.”

Bella then gave a shout-out to all those who helped her make her About You collab happen.

Bella Hadid’s loved ones throw her a party

Earlier this week, Bella shared some stunning photos from her birthday party. The star turned 26 on October 9 and her friends and family celebrated by throwing her a surprise party.

For the bash, Bella wore a sheer black lace dress, which had a plunging neckline, and finished at her calves. She paired the figure-hugging look with an oversized black jacket and jeweled heels.

Other pictures show Bella wearing a sweet tiara with the words’ birthday girl’ emblazoned on it.

Joined by her boyfriend Marc Kalman, sister Gigi Hadid and mother Yolanda Hadid, other guests at her night included fellow models Paloma Elsesser and Precious Lee and hair stylist Evanie Frausto.

“Best surprise! Thank you to my baby, my friends and family for making me feel so loved on my solar return,” Bella wrote. “26 is going to be a special year, I feel it.”

Bella Hadid’s birthday blooms

Lucky Bella also shared some other pictures from her special day, including a photo of the dozens of bouquets of blooms she received.

In another snap, the model posed with a plate of pancakes that had a birthday candle in them as she wore an unusual pinafore-style denim dress.

“I Love You all,” she added. “Thank You for the most magnetic year. I owe it all to my parents for the work ethic , and you for the support. Let’s keep it cute and kind 4ever.”