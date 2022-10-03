Bella Hadid shows off incredible figure in skimpy elevator dress

Bella Hadid has been posing in an elevator wearing a spray-on dress. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been showing off her incredible figure as she continues to wow both her fans and the fashion industry.

The 25-year-old model has a brand new dress, and over the weekend, she took the time to pose for fans in an elevator while revealing her stunning physique.

However, this was no ordinary dress. Bella was wearing a spray-on dress, one that caused a bit of a sensation at the Coperni show at the Paris Fashion Week.

The outfit was created in front of an audience using a spray-on fabric, and it took approximately nine minutes to clothe Bella in the white off-shoulder dress.

Bella posted a pic to Instagram of herself posing in the dress in an elevator. She leaned up against a railing in the small space and gave the camera a sultry look. The garment featured a massive thigh-high slit revealing one of the model’s toned legs.

The ends of the dress looked a little tattered, and it’s unclear if that was intentional or if it’s a flaw in the spray-on dressing.

Bella posted three other pics, which included two showing the dress being created and another photo of the finished product as she stood on some stairs.

Bella captioned her post with a simple white heart emoji.

Bella Hadid’s fans loved her unusual spray-on look

Bella has an incredible 55.4 million followers on Instagram, and the superstar’s post had picked up over 3.7 million likes at the time of writing.

Social media influencer Bretman Rock called Bella’s look “Iconic 🔥🔥🔥” and another fan suggested, “This is the best thing ever.” One commenter called Bella “Angel.”

Pic credit: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid’s dress was sprayed on her while she stood on-stage

According to the New York Times, the spray-on fabric first looked like a spider’s web but then dried and hardened into a dress. From a distance, the garment looked just like an ordinary figure-hugging silk or cotton dress, but to the touch, it felt spongy.

Bella was back on Instagram a few hours later to post a selection of images showing her dress being created. The model stood on the stage with her arms stretched out as she was sprayed by two guys.

In her Instagram caption, she wrote, “There is no singular person more important than the next. Only together can we make magic …. Thank you for all of the love …. I am still speechless!🤍”

Bella also proved over the weekend that she can rock a more down-to-earth casual look, albeit while wearing Givenchy. The model was snapped wearing a small denim bra paired with a matching denim skirt.