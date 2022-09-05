Bella Hadid shows off in skimpy bikini by the beach

Bella Hadid is showing off her incredible figure in a Labor Day weekend bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Bella Hadid shared a breathtaking set of pictures wearing a skimpy bikini by the beach.

On a recent Instagram post, Bella Hadid is seen posing wearing a revealing black bikini which she covered up with a silk vest-looking piece and a matching skirt.

This whole look gives old money vibes, and Hadid is the perfect representation of a Greek goddess, one of the few people that can pull off this look. The set looks to be white at first, but as you continue scrolling through the pictures, you’ll realize it is actually a very sheer tone of pink.

Starting with the top, the puffy sleeves elevate its shape, giving it more sophistication. The skirt looks to be cut straight but Bella placed it right below her hips, allowing us to see the model’s fantastic curves. It also has a very delicate laced flower pattern at the bottom, giving a nice change of texture to this two-piece.

Bella accessorized this look very well with her usual gold jewelry statement. Adorning her wrists, we can see a set of gold bracelets and a watch. But of course, the rings can’t be missed when it comes to Bella Hadid.

She has on at least five, which we can appreciate more and get a closer look at the fifth picture. Last but not least, she wore a beautiful pair of heart-shaped earrings with a red center, adding even more color to the outfit.

To continue that red moment, she’s using a bandana to add an extra touch, as well as some black oval-shaped sunglasses.

Where to find sunglasses just like Bella’s

Bella has been seen wearing these type of black oval-shaped sunglasses before. You can now get a pair on PRET A VOIR‘s website.

They are currently on sale for $44 and are an excellent accent piece that will go with any outfit due to their color, but will stand out because of their unusual shape.

Bella Hadid has been modeling since she was a teen

Gigi Hadid’s sister, Bella, is one of the most acclaimed supermodels of the past few years. We have seen how much the Victoria’s Secret model has grown through the years when it comes to her career in this very hard and criticized industry.

Bella was born in Washington DC, but was raised in Santa Barbara, California, where she began her modeling career at just 16 years old.

In 2014, she was signed to IMG Models and walked for the first time in New York Fashion Week not long after. She has also broken the record for the most Vogue September covers in one year by appearing in five different international editions.

At only 25 years old, Hadid has made a name for herself by not only walking on some of the biggest fashion shows on the planet but also working for some big brands and campaigns but also by becoming a social media and fashion icon.