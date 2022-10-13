Bella Hadid shows off ‘Birthday suit’ in passenger side selfie

Bella Hadid took a ride in a daring outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Bella Hadid rocked a “birthday suit” in stunning snaps that showed off her racy side.

The supermodel shared a series of pics as she celebrated turning 26.

In the first, Bella sat in the passenger side of a car as she cruised through a night-time cityscape.

With lights flickering in the background, Bella looked sensational in a vintage black leather jacket. With her jet-black hair and tinted glasses, Bella gave off serious “bad girl” vibes.

Another shot panned out slightly to reveal she was wearing a sheer lace minidress beneath the jacket that showed off her long legs and emphasized the daring look.

Other pics showed Bella celebrating with a massive cake, and she captioned the Instagram post, “Birthday suit.”

Bella Hadid opens up on mental health

Bella has been candid about her struggles and insecurities in the modeling industry.

In an interview with Vogue this year, she said she had felt in the shadow of her older sister Gigi and worried that people thought she had just benefited from her success.

Bella told the outlet that she had suffered from “incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues.”

The beauty said she had put on a front that made her seem intimidating and that people were always surprised to meet her and find out she was pleasant rather than a “scary dragon lady or some kind of a sexbot.”

And she admitted, “For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone. I wouldn’t show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little greenroom, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing.”

Bella Hadid causes a stir on the runway

Monsters and Critics revealed how Bella had wowed the crowds in a denim bra and skirt at the Givenchy Runway Show.

Bella strutted confidently in the stunning get-up, which showed off her smooth, flat stomach and toned arms.

Her bra had side cutouts and criss-cross straps and matched perfectly with her low-rise jean skirt and a denim bag that she wore slung over one shoulder.

It was one of many fashion show appearances over the past few months where Bella has been the center of attention.

We also shared how she had stunned pantless in a button-down coat as she closed out the Vivienne Westwood Show during Paris Fashion Week.

Bella looked simply sensational as she completed the daring look with white boxing gloves and stiletto boots.