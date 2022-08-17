Bella Hadid shows flexibility in bra and short shorts

Bella Hadid breaks a sweat in a bra and tiny shorts
The Balenciaga face wore a black sports bra and matching spandex, leaving little to the imagination.
Bella wore a t-shirt in a unique way, wrapping the sleeves on her arms but not placing her neck through the hole.
She displayed flexibility as she revealed how she keeps her mental health in check for her physically demanding job.
Bella has also been promoting Kin Euphorics, which she finally dropped in June. Along with co-founder Jen Batchelor, the model has praised her new line of nootropic-infused beverages.
Bella kept the caption blank which has been the norm for the model, who let the pictures do the talking.
Bella Hadid’s workout routine involves variety
Bella Hadid’s physique is nothing short of perfection, and many are likely wondering what she does to stay in shape. Besides having good genetics, the model likes to switch it up, and she loves to sweat.
Bella offered Vogue France an inside look into her workout routine and she explained that style is important to her, even when she is sweating.
Bella explained, “When time is on my side, I train with my coach for intensive sessions. I run non-stop for 20 minutes followed by a boxing session and finally a series of weights targeting the abs and glutes. We keep the routines varied, so the sessions are always fun.”
As for fitness fashion, Bella shared, “Sports leggings, a long t-shirt which I role up and a pair of Nike running trainers that I’ve had since I was 16 and can’t live without. I also make the effort to match the colors of my outfit, which has to look good as well as being comfortable.”
She continued, “Ok you might not look your best while doing sport, but a pretty outfit is a safe bet to look under control when leaving the gym!”