Bella Hadid shows flexibility in bra and short shorts

Bella Hadid is working on her fitness in a sports bra and tiny shorts at an exclusive gym. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Hadid showed off her excellent form as the younger Hadid sister hit some ballet poses at the famed Gotham Gym in Manhattan.

After a stretch session, Bella lifted weights in spandex as she showed off her strength and muscles on a workout bench.

Bella previously revealed that she never wears makeup while working out, but she puts a lot of effort into her fitness attire.

The camera captured Bella as she tried out some dumbbell rows with her tummy on the workout bench.

Bella’s hair was sleek in a bun as she glistened with sweat and showed she had a quality workout.

The close friend of Dua Lipa stood in front of the ballerina barre as she looked at her reflection and stretched one leg on top.