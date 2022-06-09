Bella Hadid shows all in thong bodysuit and heels

Bella Hadid is showing it all for Mugler. Pic credit: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid’s fashion dominance continues. This time, in a scintillating ad for Thierry Mugler where she approached perfection.

Bella is the latest to model a sultry Mugler catsuit; Megan thee Stallion and Dua Lipa recently showed skin for the designer. Mugler catsuits are known for leaving little to the imagination, and the latest release was no exception. Bella’s chest and rear were barely covered as the model showed off her lean, toned frame for admirers.

Bella’s career is showing no signs of slowing down as she continues to make appearances in advertising campaigns for the top brands in the world. She shared a glimpse of the shoot with her 52.7 million followers and received over one million likes for her work.

Bella Hadid for Mugler

Bella Hadid did not come to play in her latest campaign for Mugler, which allowed her to rock a blonde and brunette hairstyle. The video features not one but two scantily-clad Bellas.

One Bella struts with a long blond ponytail, and a Mugler bodysuit that barely covers her cleavage. She wears high-heeled boots and walks on top of a car, where a brunette Bella is posing. The brunette Bella gets off from the hood and walks in the other direction, giving a view of her rear in a thong bodysuit.

Finally, a brunette Bella is on chauffeur duty as she drives and poses for the camera.

Bella wrote in the caption, “Seeing double…..Go straight to the source to watch the rest @muglerofficial. The gurls did not come to play!!!! I Love You @cadwallader & @haleywollens & @torso.solutions. I am so proud of you.”

Bella Hadid’s 2022 fashion

Bella Hadid took a short break from the runways and missed the 2021 Met Gala, which left fans wondering where she went. After the break, Bella returned to the fashion scene, where she has shown dominance ever since and picked up where she left off.

Bella is one of the highest-paid models in the game, and she has worked for that title.

Bella appeared with her sister, Gigi Hadid, in an Adam and Eve-inspired shoot for Versace.

She also enjoyed yacht life as she strutted on a pier in a black bikini and heels for Michael Kors.

Bella went topless in a campaign with her friend, Abdou, for the fashion powerhouse Balenciaga.

She upped the ante in her latest campaign for Mugler, which allowed her to show her range while displaying her body of work in motion.