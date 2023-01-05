Bella Hadid shared a heartfelt birthday wish and montage for one of her besties, Lauren Perez, on her birthday, including a bikini picture. Pic credit: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid showed love to her “sister” with a heartfelt post on her Instagram Stories.

The Kin Euphorics co-founder shared a lovely montage featuring photos of her with her close friend, Lauren Perez.

As Bella revealed in black text over the picture collage, the tribute was in honor of her friend’s birthday.

The montage featured an assortment of photos with the two ladies having fun, living it up, and laughing.

A few notable pictures included a Halloween celebration, and Lauren’s wedding, where Bella served as a bridesmaid.

In the front and center was a picture of Bella and Lauren on a beach rocking bikinis.

Bella Hadid in bikini honors friend

The throwback shot was an oldie but a goodie, with Bella smiling while building a sandcastle. She wore a pink, yellow and gray bikini with colorful embellishments decorating the straps. Her long dark hair was secured in a bun as she glowed under the sun. Meanwhile, Lauren rocked a black bikini, with her hair also in a bun.

Another image showed Bella and Lauren at a Halloween gathering. While Lauren didn’t look to be in costume, Bella wore a black latex Catwoman costume.

Below that shot, Bella wore a short and dark wig while sipping what looked like beet juice.

Pic credit: @bellahadid/Instagram

At the bottom, Bella wore a mint green dress while dressed as a bridesmaid at Lauren’s wedding. Bella served as a bridesmaid at Lauren’s 2021 nuptials along with Kendall Jenner while wearing a Moon Dance Strapless Dress by Bec and Bridge that retailed for $260.

Finally, Bella rocked a pink and satin shirt and skirt combo, while Lauren wore a white vest with matching pants.

Bella Hadid launches Kin Euphorics

Bella launched Kin Euphorics, a nootropics beverage, with her friend Jen Batchelor in 2021.

The drinks are alcohol-free and feature ingredients that are said to promote mental well-being, like Ashwagandha.

She spoke with Harper’s Bazaar last year and discussed her Dry January and how her beverage line helped her to abstain from alcohol.

Bella revealed, “What’s important about Dry January is that ritual of changing your habits and being able to—instead of picking up a glass of wine—pour a Kin drink into your glass.”

As Bella explained, she made a ritual out of drinking her Kin Euphorics beverages rather than grabbing for a glass of wine or preparing a cocktail. The mindfulness component of pouring a Kin Euphorics drink was essential in switching to a more sober lifestyle.

Bella also discussed the importance of being patient with yourself on your life journey.