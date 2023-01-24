Bella Hadid looked stunning in behind-the-scenes clips of a recent shoot for Victoria’s Secret.

The 26-year-old model continues to be in huge demand and recently starred in a campaign for Louis Vuitton in collaboration with Yayoi Kusama.

Bella also shared four clips from her Victoria’s Secret photoshoot in which she stunned in hot pink lingerie.

The sultry campaign appears to be for Valentine’s Day next month as she posed next to a sizeable heart-shaped structure.

Bella wore a stylish pink bra, which she paired with matching lace underwear and a suspenders belt that sat above her belly button.

She added sheer stockings and satin gloves reaching past her elbows, which also matched the pink theme to complete the look.

Bella let her long brunette hair flow and styled it with a side part that complimented her prominent bone structure.

She shared the post with her 57.1 million followers on her Instagram account and added the simple caption, “@victoriassecret #VSLoveYou.”

In the first slide, Bella posed with her hand on the heart sign and flicked her hair for some snaps in the second.

On the third slide, she turned her toned body to give the photographer her side profile and put her hands in the air in front of a project heart sign for the fourth and final tease of the upcoming campaign.

Bella Hadid revealed how Kin Euphorics added to her joy

Bella Hadid previously opened up about how her non-alcoholic drink brand Kin Euphorics helped her stop drinking alcohol.

In a discussion with Harper’s Bazaar, the supermodel opened up about her collaboration with the food and wellness brand Sakara.

The outlet asked her how she finds joy, and Bella said that she stares at the sun after getting up from bed or when going through a difficult time.

She then revealed how she uses a Kin Euphorics drink, which uses mood-boosting ingredients, to bring joy to her morning routine.

“I have a sun light and I drink Actual Sunshine, our new Kin flavor, which honestly makes me feel like I’m walking on air,” she expressed.

Bella also gushed about her connection with the Sakara founders and how their health and wellness branding mission made for a natural collaboration.

Bella Hadid wears a leather jacket for a Marc Jacob eyewear campaign

Bella channeled Trinity from The Matrix in a campaign in which she modeled Marc Jacobs sunglasses.

In the campaign ad, she wore a black leather jacket and earrings, which matched the large dark sunshades.

She had her hair all black and stuck her tongue out to taste the raindrop alongside another model for the clip shared on Instagram.

In the third slide, Bella posed for a still shot and had her hair styled with a short fringe.