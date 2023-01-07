Bella Hadid is sending New Year wishes while surrounded by lush greenery in a series of bikini shots wearing a tiny two-piece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bella Hadid gave new meaning to the phrase “going wild” as the talented top model struck poses surrounded by greenery and wildlife.

The Louis Vuitton face looked gorgeous in a white bikini, spending her holiday soaking up the sun and taking pictures.

One of Bella’s best social media posts was certainly her jungle shots which showed Bella in a silver bikini with a big smile.

The sister of Gigi Hadid treated her 56.8 million Instagram followers to a jam-packed IG carousel filled with pictures and even a video.

Bella’s fans showed love for the post, with over 2.7 million likes and numerous comments.

Bella was bare-faced and beautiful, with her natural beauty shining through in each shot.

The model started the post strong with an arched back and her hands on her head.

Bella Hadid in bikini stuns in paradise

Bella sported a white bikini with a halter-neck style top and stringy bottoms. The white material featured ruching, adding a delicate and feminine touch to the two-piece. Bella’s bikini had a stringy finish, with small pieces of string holding the garment in place and tying at the hips.

As Bella stood in a mini-pool, perfectly landscaped greenery surrounded her.

The second shot showed Bella but from a distance. The wide frame allowed viewers to see the cloudless skies and sun rays that beamed above.

A swipe right revealed the beauty in motion, working here angles with perfection. The sun also illuminated Bella’s dyed tresses, which were lighter than usual.

Finally, Bella sauntered toward the camera, putting her Victoria’s Secret walk to work.

Bella took an optimistic tone in the caption, writing, “happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you🌴🍀🌴🍀🌴.”

Although this was just an impromptu photoshoot, the images could easily appear on the pages of a high fashion magazine.

Bella Hadid’s boxing workout

Bella is one of many Victoria’s Secret models who loves boxing as a workout. Other models who have shown love for boxing include Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel.

Bella spoke with Vogue France about her workout habits.

Bella said, “When time is on my side, I train with my coach for intensive sessions. I run non-stop for 20 minutes followed by a boxing session and finally a series of weights targeting the abs and glutes. We keep the routines varied, so the sessions are always fun.”

Bella has certainly made an impression so far in 2023, with stunning bikini pictures that highlight her toned figure.