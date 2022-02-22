Bella Hadid rocks Burberry monochrome nude outfit complete with lingerie-inspired top

Bella Hadid rocks monochrome Burberry nude outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bella Hadid has proven, once again, that she can do no wrong when it comes to fashion.

The model posted several photos of herself in a Burberry outfit just after New York Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid poses in nude Burberry outfit

Bella shared three photos to her Instagram in which she rocked a nude Burberry outfit.

The model wore an asymmetrical Burberry coat, with matching leggings and a cut-out semi-sheer bodysuit.

She accessorized with black sunglasses, silver earrings, and a camel-colored leather shoulder bag.

Bella captioned the photo: “You thought I was gonna go to the new @burberry store n not try the whole place on!!..?!”

Bella was at an immersive experience event at the Burberry boutique in Beverly Hills.

According to E! News, the event was star-studded and hosted on the penthouse terrace of Burberry’s Rodeo Drive store. It included an intimate cocktail party and dinner. Other guests included Lori Harvey, model Camila Morrone, YouTuber Devon Lee Carlson, and actor Travis Bennett.

Bella recently opened up about mental health struggles

Bella has recently opened up about her struggles with depression, anxiety, and abusive relationships.

Last year, Bella shared a series of crying selfies to her social media. During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bella opened up about her mental health struggles and why she posted those photos of herself.

“I would have really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo,” she said.

“It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling. I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why. That was over the past three years,” she continued.

She explained why she posted the crying selfies. It was so that “anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way, even though on Instagram things look so beautiful.”

Bella recently opened up about abusive relationships

The model also got candid about her past abusive relationships during an episode of VS Voices.

Although she did not name any names, she spoke about how she was in abusive relationships with men and women.

Bella recalled how the cycle of abuse was recurring: “I constantly went back to men—and also women—that had abused me and that’s where the people-pleasing came in. I started not having boundaries, not only sexually, physically, emotionally.”