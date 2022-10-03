Bella Hadid rocks a denim bra and matching skirt for Givenchy

Bella Hadid was spectacular in a denim bra and matching skirt. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Bella Hadid was stunning in a matching denim skirt and bra for Givenchy during Paris Fashion Week.

The small denim bra featured buckles and allowed the camera to fully capture the model’s incredibly toned and flat stomach. The matching skirt was long and faded with rips in certain areas.

The 2016 Model of the Year wore her long dark hair half up and let the rest of her locks fall straight back over her shoulders. Her makeup was natural, with only a touch of mascara on her lashes.

Bella accessorized with small silver earrings. She confidently strutted with her long french manicured nails tucked into her pockets and with an unwavering gaze toward the camera.

Bella completed her look with a denim purse over her left shoulder that featured a long strap and perfectly matched her denim outfit. She rocked black lace-up boots with no socks, which helped to give her outfit a serious edge.

The model’s overall look was one of style and power. The outfit complemented Bella’s natural strength and intensity.

Bella Hadid struts in two-piece denim outfit. Pic credit: Splash News

Bella Hadid struggles with being compared to her sister

While Bella is a highly successful model, even she has had her struggles and insecurities. She opened up to Vogue about her struggles in being compared to her sister.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” Bella said. “That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”

Despite the mean words thrown Bella’s way, she went on to claim success and won’t let anyone get her down.

“People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act,” the model went on to say. “But in seven years, I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my a** off.”

Bella Hadid opens up about mental health

Bella was also candid with Vogue about her struggles involving mental health. Hadid said she would wake up crying, cry at work, and then do the same thing over again the next day.

Bella has worked to overcome a lot, and now she makes sure to care for her mental health.

“So now everything that I do in my personal life is literally to make sure that my mental state stays above water,” Bella said. “Fashion can make you or break you. And if it makes you, you have to make a conscious effort every day for it not to break you. There’s always a bit of grief in love.”