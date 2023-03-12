Bella Hadid reminded fans that summer was just around the corner with a stunning new campaign for a longtime client.

The middle Hadid sibling struck a pose for Michael Kors, a company she has worked with previously.

The Kin Euphorics co-founder demonstrated her modeling ability in the two-part Instagram carousel posted earlier this week.

The model’s 59.9 million Instagram followers were among the first to see the new content.

For Bella’s latest campaign, she wore gold by the pool, delivering summertime vibes.

Bella let the photos do the talking, simply tagging the brand in her caption.

Bella Hadid strikes a pose for a Michael Kors campaign

In the first picture, Bella Hadid wore a pair of sunglasses with the Michael Kors logo on the side of the frame. She stood by a pool, with the sun reflecting against the water’s surface, wearing an orange jacket.

Bella sported the Michael Kors Stretch Cotton Chain Cord Anorak in Optic Orange, which has a price tag of $550.

Her brown tresses were wet from the pool, showing her chunky gold hoop earrings. She wore the Michael Kors 14k Gold-Plated Brass Curb Link Hoop Earrings, retailing for $175.

The second photo showed Bella in the pool with her skin covered in water droplets, adding texture to the image. The model wore a golden bandeau with a satin sheen and gold hardware decorating the plunging neckline.

Bella looked confident with her wrists on either side of her head, revealing stylish 14K Gold-Plated Brass Pavé Lock Bangles, retailing for $175.

The necklace was remarkable, with gold details that complemented Bella’s skin tone. She wore the Michael Kors 14K Gold-Plated Brass Pavé Lock Curb Link Necklace, which retails for $350.

Overall, Bella’s photoshoot for Michael Kors was seasonally-appropriate as the model looked fabulous while ushering in the springtime. The stunning photos of Bella combined with the exquisite pieces will be sure to inspire summer wardrobes all over the world.

Bella Hadid launches Kin Euphorics beverage

In 2021, Bella launched Kin Euphorics with her longtime friend, Jen Batchelor.

The alcohol-free Kin Euphorics beverages contain nootropics, synthetic or semi-synthetic molecules said to enhance cognitive performance.

Bella spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about her participation in Dry January, a month without alcohol.

Of course, Kin Euphorics helped Bella during the alcohol-free month.

Bella explained, “What’s important about Dry January is that ritual of changing your habits and being able to—instead of picking up a glass of wine—pour a Kin drink into your glass.”

As Bella revealed, she switched the cabernet for Kin Euphorics, creating a ritual with the healthy beverage.

Bella continued, “You can still have a ritual: That time at night you have to yourself where you’re able to be grounded.”