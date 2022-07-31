Bella Hadid pulls down bikini bottoms on weekend river trip

Bella Hadid close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-nelson

Bella Hadid is having fun during a weekend river outing and even pulling down her swimwear for an extra tease.

The supermodel updated her Instagram with a nature-filled outing as she enjoyed a river amid a gorgeous ravine setting, posting low-key shots, but also upping the ante with her body language.

The Michael Kors ambassador delighted her 53 million+ followers as she opened crouched down amid rocks and with natural sunlight pouring all over her.

Showing off her toned legs in a printed two-piece bathing suit, the sister to Gigi Hadid added in a red headscarf for an old-fashioned and country-like finish, also placing one hand amid white foam from the river.

A swipe right showed a beautiful butterfly snapped amid trees, with further images showing a small crowd bathing in the river and featuring a toddler.

Bella was seen soaking up rays as she embraced the setting, then sharing a candid shot – here, the ex to The Weeknd sent out a “don’t mess with me” vibe as she pointed a finger and used her other hand to tug down her swimwear bottoms.

No caption was offered.

Bella’s recent headlines have placed her somewhere far more built-up and polluted than the setting just shown. On July 30, the star was photographed out and about in New York City, with recent posts on her Instagram also seeing her chowing down on a pizza slice as she enjoys the Big Apple.

The Victoria’s Secret ambassador is, of course, still a talking point for her relationship with boyfriend Marc Kalman – the two began dating in summer 2020.

Bella Hadid says people are surprised she’s a nice person

Bella is known for her poker face, and a misconception is that she isn’t a nice person.

“The majority of the time when I meet people, they say, I just didn’t think you were going to be nice, that you were going to be this mean, scary dragon lady, or some kind of a sexbot,” she told Vogue this year.

“That’s just not me, and if people have a better understanding of who I am, then I feel less alone within myself.”

Bella Hadid says she was the ‘ugly’ sister

Bella’s feature also saw her touch on being compared to sister Gigi.

The Vogue favorite continued: “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing.”

She said that being told something enough times can lead to believing it.