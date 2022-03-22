Bella Hadid packs on the PDA with boyfriend Marc Kalman during NYC park date

Bella Hadid packs on the PDA with boyfriend, Marc Kalman. Pic credit: Backgrid

Bella Hadid isn’t afraid to show some PDA.

The model was spotted getting close to her boyfriend Marc Kalman.

The photos come after Bella gave a candid interview, in which she opened up about her relationship and squashed some rumors about cosmetic surgery.

Bella Hadid packs on the PDA with her boyfriend

On Sunday afternoon, Bella was spotted with her boyfriend, Marc, during an outing in New York City.

The pair were at Manhattan’s Hudson River Park, where they were seen relaxing and reading on a pink crocheted blanket. They were also seen sharing a kiss.

They were both casually dressed, with Bella showing off some cleavage in a low-cut, red lace top. She wore a black jacket over the top and finished off her look with a dark gray, cargo maxi skirt and black sneakers.

She accessorized her look with a multicolored bag and a pair of sunglasses. Her hair was tied into two braids.

Her boyfriend wore a blue jersey with baggy black jeans and a hoodie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bella Hadid shares a kiss with her boyfriend during an NYC outing. Pic credit: Backgrid

Bella and Marc were first linked last year, after they were spotted having lunch with each other in NYC.

Bella was previously in a relationship with The Weeknd, whom she started dating in 2016. The couple called it quits in November of that same year. They then reconciled in 2018 before ending things again in 2019.

Bella Hadid opens up about relationship, cosmetic surgery

Bella recently opened up to Vogue about her relationship, health and cosmetic surgery rumors.

She told Vogue that she has been working to keep her relationship private and attributes its success to just that.

“When you give other people room to have opinions on things that are so personal to you, it poisons it,” she said.

Bella also addressed rumors regarding cosmetic surgery. She did reveal that she had a nose job done at age 14, but that’s as far as her cosmetic procedures go.

She noted that people have made assumptions due to one photo of her as a teenager looking “puffy,” but went on to directly dismiss claims that she got “her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled.”

Bella also spoke about her imposter syndrome. She said, “I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”